Parents Are Actually Hiring Stand-In Moms To Help College Students With Basic Needs

But shouldn't our kids be learning how to live on their own?

If you are worried about shipping your kids off to college to fend for themselves, now you can send in a replacement! (If you can afford it).

Parents are hiring professional 'moms' to step in and provide "motherly services" to their college students who are too far from home. Concierge-like services can run anywhere from $450 a year like mom-owned service MINDYKnows—up to $10,000 for the academic year like Boston-based business Concierge Services for Students according to the Wall Street Journal.

The services are provided by 'professional parents' and can range from delivering care packages to helping students prep for job interviews and medicine pickup while your student is sick. While the owner of MINDYKnows, Mindy Horowitz knows that students can hire services like DoorDash, Instacart, or TaskRabbit to provide similar services, she prides herself in providing the services "more lovingly".

While a service like this can definitely put any parent's mind at ease, at a cost like $10,000 for the academic school year, who are these services geared towards? According to the Education Data Initiative, the average cost of college tuition in the United States is $36,436 per student per year, including books, supplies, and daily living expenses. The average cost of attendance for a student living on campus at a public 4-year in-state institution is $26,027 per year or $104,108 over 4 years.

With student loan debt higher than ever and families struggling post-pandemic, who can afford $10,000 a year for somebody to come make their fully capable adult-child's bed or deliver a package? Families are struggling to afford secondary education and while the services seem well-intentioned, they definitely cater to a more privileged demographic.

And isn't college a transition time for your student to learn to live on their own? Even if you can afford services like these, doesn't mean you should. This is when your child should learn how to juggle time management, feeding themselves, caring for themselves, doing their own laundry, cleaning their rooms, and other responsibilities.

When I entered my freshman year of college I didn't have the privilege of having a "mom away from mom". I navigated applying for financial aid, learned how to write a resume, and lived on campus. This was all pre-Facetime as well.

But my mother and my grandmother encouraged (if not forced) me to learn how to navigate the very adult world I was entering with very little help from them. They of course helped me with bigger things like managing and figuring out finances and there were times my grandmother brought me and my friends food on campus. But by no means was anybody bringing me home-cooked meals every night or finding a tutor for me.

This could likely be a factor as to why 74% of managers find Gen Z one of the most difficult generations to work with. I appreciate that Gen Xers and millennial parents have worked hard to break cycles for their kids but this is borderline hand-holding. Parents could save money and work to find resources to help guide their young adults into independence (or merely help themselves). It also creates yet another gap for students who can't afford the luxury of such a service. A service that isn't even necessary.

College, for those who choose to attend, is one of the first steps into adulthood. In the age of technology when you can learn to do pretty much everything on YouTube or TikTok, I think our Gen Z kids can figure out how to fill their own prescriptions, make their own beds, and cook themselves a meal.



