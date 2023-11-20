Parents 2023 Best Toy Awards

From the sweetest crinkle toy for baby to a tween-approved family game, here are the 47 award-winning toys to get every kid in your life.

Any seasoned parent will tell you, not all toys are created equal. Some toys bring immediate joy that fizzles soon after, while others are so reliably fun they get passed on from child to child. It can be hard to figure out what’s worth purchasing when every other trinket is promised to be the "hottest toy of the year." So to save parents and caregivers money and time (and to spare the landfill), we played hard with the newest toys out this year to bring you the 2023 Parents Best Toy Awards.

We started our search with a call to action for brands to submit their latest and greatest releases. After receiving nearly 200 entries and previewing hundreds of toys at the biggest toy expos, we vetted the submissions and called in our "VITs"—aka our very important testers—with strict age requirements of 3 months to 13 years and narrowed down the list to just 47 award-worthy toys that will delight your child and perhaps even inspire you to get down on the floor and play too.



Meet Our 2023 Panel of Judges

Parents editors have access to the most current products available, so we leaned on their market knowledge (and the support of our discerning kid testers) to bring you this year's winners. Please note there were more adorable VITs not seen here that also helped in choosing the winners.

For more Parents news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on Parents.