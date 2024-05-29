What is Parental Alienation and How Does It Affect Kids?

During conflict within families, children often side with one parent. When does that behavior turn into more harmful parental alienation?

Medically reviewed by Dr. Ann-Louise T Lockhart, PsyD, ABPP

When one parent manipulates a child into rejecting their other parent, there can be lasting negative consequences for the entire family. Parental alienation is a step beyond bad mouthing and can constitute emotional abuse. It's often seen in cases of separation or divorce (though it can happen in intact families too).

Here’s how to recognize the signs of parental alienation, what to do if it’s happening in your family, and finally, how to move forward and heal.

What is Parental Alienation?

Parental alienation typically happens in the midst of separation or divorce, when "One parent actively works to turn the child or children against the other parent,” explains Vanessa Lapointe, a registered psychologist, parent educator, and author of Parenting Right from the Start.

Parental alienation could involve telling the child that their other parent doesn’t want to talk to them when it isn’t actually true. It might also involve convincing a child to report that the other parent has been physically abusive to them when that’s not the case. As a result, the child may refuse to have a relationship with the targeted parent.







Parental Alienation

Parental alienation is a form of emotional abuse in which one parent attempts to undermine a child's relationship with their other parent. It usually takes place during a divorce or separation, and the alienating parent uses manipulation, false claims, and negative comments to turn the child against the target.







Sharon Marianetti-Leeper, PhD, clinical assistant professor at Ferkauf Graduate School of Psychology, says this phenomenon often has multigenerational repercussions because not only is a child alienated from a parent, but they are also often alienated from the external family members on the target parent’s side of the family.

“Essentially the child misses out on the love and support of an entire side of their family, which can have deleterious consequences for long term individual and relational wellbeing,” says Dr. Marianetti-Leeper.

Why Does Parental Alienation Happen?

While parental alienation can happen in intact families, it’s most commonly seen in families going through a separation or divorce. A parent may do it in order to leverage their position, says Dr. Marianetti-Leeper.

“This can be an unconscious process, or it can be intentional, with the alienating parent aiming to leverage and weaponize their relationship with a child over the target parent for gains in custody agreements or to punish the other parent for perceived or real slights in their adult relationship,” she says.

A person who attempts to alienate their co-parent from their children may be dealing with narcissistic personality disorder, or they may be showing signs of other emotional instability. In other cases, the alienating parent might feel compelled to seek revenge or punish their co-parent, or they will do anything necessary to gain full custody of their child.

Recognizing the Signs of Parental Alienation

The alienating parent will employ a number of tactics to disrupt the targeted parent's family relationships. Back in 2008, Dr. Amy J.L. Baker identified the most common parental alienation strategies. Some of them include:

Withholding important medical information from the targeted parent

Restricting the time a child can spend with the other parent

Making negative comments about the other parent

Calling the other parent by their first name in conversation with the child, rather than ‘Mom’ or ‘Dad’

Making false accusations of abuse or neglect, or otherwise framing the targeted parent as dangerous

Threatening to withhold affection if the child expresses positive feelings about the other parent

How Does Parental Alienation Affect the Child?

There are some noticeable signs of parental alienation in kids to look for, according Dr. Marianetti-Leeper. She emphasizes that sometimes the phenomenon is invoked in family court when it isn’t actually occurring, and in some cases, there's good reason for one parent to be denied custody, like physical or sexual abuse.

That being said, if parental alienation is occurring in your family, your child might exhibit the following behaviors:

Mimicking adult phrases and sentiments

“For example, a child might say to the target parent ‘You never pay for anything,’ or ‘You don’t care about anyone but yourself,’ which are more along the sentiments of a marital discourse versus a parent-child exchange,” says Dr. Marianetti-Leeper.

The child acts parentified

In this scenario, “the child acts as the de facto spouse in the household while the target parent has been demoralized, infantilized, and in essence demoted to child status,” Dr. Marianetti-Leeper.

Anxiety

Depending upon the child’s developmental age and stage, they might internalize the strife and division in the parental dyad and not know why they feel worried and out of control or what to do about it, explains Dr. Marianetti-Leeper.

The child shuts down

Lapointe adds that the alienated parent may notice the child is less keen to come to them with questions, wants, and needs and may even begin to act afraid of them.

In the short term, parental alienation can also cause the child to refuse to interact or spend time with the targeted parent. It can force them to choose between parents or blame themselves for divorce or strife between the parents. In the long term, it can have lasting impacts: Parental alienation can cause depression and anxiety, low self-esteem, and even lead to alcohol abuse in adulthood.

“This is a horrific kind of mental manipulation that is abusive and likely carries an impact that is lifelong in terms of the damage it creates regarding the child template for how relationships are meant to happen,” says Lapointe. “Those children will eventually grow into adults who are likely to spend much of their adulthood trying to reorganize this template and heal the wounds created by this abuse.”

How to Deal with Parental Alienation

If a child is suspected of suffering under the alienation of one parent by the other, then the services of a licensed family therapist should be sought, says Dr. Marianetti-Leeper. If a couple is engaged in separation or divorce, then it's more likely that legal processes will heavily influence on what terms the family can access therapy, she adds.

If the family is not in the process of separation or divorce, then a family therapist can address the emotional issues brought on by this type of abuse. Researchers have also found that making it clear to your child that you are not angry with them or blaming them for the situation can help heal your relationship.

“Speak with your legal counsel about what your recourse may be and the necessary next steps,” says Lapointe. She also encourages parents to keep the lines of communication open with kids, letting them know that if they are worried that things being said are untrue, they can talk with you and won’t be in trouble. Explain to them that these things sometimes happen when grown-ups are having big feelings.



Although it may be difficult, Lapointe says it’s crucial to at least try to get on the same page as the alienating parent. “You do not want to then retaliate by throwing that other parent under the bus,” she says. “The way that relationships work for children is you need to kind of be ‘joined’ with that other parent. Ways to do this might include observations like ‘Oh you laugh just like dad’ or ‘Your mom is really good at photography too’, so making space for that other parent to exist.”



Lapointe also notes that many times parents make accusations about parental alienation that are not true, which is why it's especially important to consult with your legal or mental health team to confirm any suspicions you might have that your co-parent is using abusive tactics associated with parental alienation.

“Children will naturally [turn] towards one parent over the other,” in high conflict situations, she says. “This can and often does occur even in the absence of any ill intent or parental alienation. So, it’s very important to not pathologize what is a natural reaction on the part of children in the face of intense discord between their two primary caregivers.”



