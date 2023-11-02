A Parent’s Guide to Traveling With Car Seats

Parents can bring a car seat on an airplane and it's a safer way to travel. Here's why.

Medically reviewed by Wendy L. Hunter, M.D.Fact checked by Karen Cilli

Like many first time moms, Dimple Jobanputra was unsure how her child would be on his first domestic flight. After her 3.5-month-old succeeded in a short flight, she and her husband decided to brave a seven-hour international flight from New York to London, with the help of their car seat.

Traveling with young children can be challenging. But for Jobanputra, the car seat made all the difference.

If you plan to travel with your child, investing in a car seat can be beneficial for their safety and your ease of mind despite the headache of carrying a heavy item around the airport. Here’s what experts say you need to know about bringing car seats on planes and using them when traveling.

Can You Bring a Car Seat on a Plane?

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) guidelines state it is perfectly acceptable to bring a car seat on as a carry-on as long as it fits the size requirements. If it’s too big per the individual airplane’s guidelines, parents may need to check it in.

Further, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) requires a car seat to fit certain regulatory requirements to be certified for use on the plane, so you will want to keep this in mind when making your purchase by reading the label or conducting online research.

“Look for the label or sticker on the car seat that says, ‘This restraint is certified for use in motor vehicles and aircraft,’” explains Laura Purdy, MD, board-certified family medicine physician. “You can also always check the manufacturer’s website as well.”

When using the car seat on a plane seat, it’s recommended to bring an extra strap to secure the seat so it doesn’t move around. Experts also suggest reading the manufacturer's guidelines for correct installation and to ensure the seat has not expired, as well as that there are no cracks or loose parts that could affect its function.

Parents should understand the airline’s processes and rules prior to arriving at the airport, says Dana Oliver, founder and CEO of Adventure Kids Playcare, who has traveled on a plane with her daughter hundreds of times. They should also think carefully about the carrying style they prefer before purchasing. Oliver notes some car seats are detachable from wheels, while others can be carried like a backpack.

If you plan to use your child's car seat on the plane, always book early to ensure there's availability for securing the seat. Lastly, if you need additional assistance, flight attendants are available to support.



Is a Car Seat Safer Than Putting a Child on Your Lap?

While it's not required, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) and the FAA both strongly recommend that all children under 2 use a rear-facing car seat on airplanes, or an airplane harness device, instead of sitting in an adult's lap. Keep in mind, booster seats can't be used on planes.

A child that is seated on a parent’s lap without a seatbelt or restraints can lead to harm. A properly installed car seat provides important head, neck, and body support, and protection in case of turbulence or emergencies that cannot be matched by an adult's arms.

“There are lots of hard edges, corners, handles, and things that your kid can hurt themselves on if the plane suddenly lurches and you lose your grip on the child,” says Oliver.







Child Safety on a Plane

Keep in mind, your child’s height and weight is more important than their age alone. Rear-facing car seats should be used for kids who haven’t met the height and weight needed for the forward-facing car seats. Also, airplane harnesses can instead be used on kids who weigh between 22 and 44 pounds. The FAA has approved the AmSafe’s Child Aviation Restraint System (CARES) device.







What Are the Costs of Traveling With a Car Seat?

In the United States, there is no extra cost to bring a car seat on the plane or even to check the car seat. For children over 2, you will have to purchase an extra seat to use the car seat on the plane. Infants under 2 can ride for free on your lap. But what if you want to use the car seat for them? You can ask the airline if it will allow you to place the car seat on an empty seat or you may need to pay for the extra seat for the car seat.

Rules for international airlines can be different. If you are flying out of the country consider if there are additional expenses involved and what is and isn't allowed. As a rule of thumb, contact your specific airline to confirm their policies.

Car seats can be expensive, but they are worth the investment, says Jobanputra. For her family, a car seat has made traveling a lot simpler. She opted for one that transforms from a compact stroller into a car seat, so it’s helpful for on and off the plane. “It's a great city stroller and works efficiently during traveling,” she adds. So, it's helpful to choose the best car seat that works for your family.

Can You Check a Car Seat?

Car seats typically aren’t considered luggage so parents can check them in at the gate. It should be free of charge. You may also check it at the baggage counter. It’s always important to call the airline to confirm what options are available before traveling.

But from Oliver’s experience, she recommends always bringing the car seat on the plane, as they are at risk of getting damaged when stowed with the bulky baggage of other passengers. Still, there are ways to protect them if you choose to check them in.

“Some people who want to protect their seats will buy travel bags special for car seats that have padding and extra layers of security,” says Oliver. “Like anything, if an item is valuable or important to you and you decide to check it, make sure it is stowed properly so it does not break.”

And again, experts recommend using the car seat on the plane as it's the safest way to travel with a young child.



