Paralegal career couldn't keep her away from the Middletown florist she was born to be

MIDDLETOWN - Shannon Boryszewski developed a fondness for flowers ever since her father would bring some home to her mother at the end of every week, letting Boryszewski sort through and arrange them as a child.

“It was fate,” said Boryszewski, who today owns Fine Flowers, a Middletown flower shop. “It really fell into my lap. I did it as a young person and I kept up with it and kept going back to it. I always liked flowers and my first job at 14 was at a grocery store in the floral department. It took off from there.

“I got a job at a Foodtown in Freehold and I ended up in the flower department because I wasn’t the best at being a cashier,” Boryszewski said. “I loved designing and creating these arrangements of flowers all the time. From the smell to just making beautiful things for people, it’s great to be a part of the process of doing something nice for another person like that.

"Some of the things I did while I worked there included making vase arrangements, water plants and pretty much all the same stuff I do now, but on a smaller scale," she continued. "It all came naturally.”

Shannon Boryszewski, owner of Fine Flowers, appears inside her shop in Middletown, NJ Tuesday, June 11, 2024.

After graduating high school, Boryszewski knew she wanted to become a florist, but her parents wanted her to go to college instead.

“I went to Monmouth University,” Boryszewski said. “I studied communications there and got a degree there. Afterwards, I went to paralegal school at Widener University in Delaware. All this time, I was thinking I could get a job with the education that I acquired from the schools I attended, but at the same time, it was in the back of my mind that I still thought about my interest in flowers. My mind was a little diverted from my passion.”

Boryszewski graduated from Widener and became a paralegal.

“I did that for eight years,” Boryszewski said. “I liked the writing aspect of it, and I liked to help people. The money was decent, and it paid the bills. There were a lot of perks to it, but at the same time, I was still doing flowers on the side. It got to the point where everyone in my life was telling me to move forward with my floral passion.”

She couldn't even escape her love of flowers at her day job. “It even got to the point where I did flower jobs for people at my law firm," Boryszewski said. "I would do stuff for events and parties. It was something I was doing on the side, and I wanted to do it full-time. All my friends and even my parents were pushing me to become a florist.

A purchase, then a pandemic

“About five years ago, Fine Flowers was for sale,” Boryszewski said. “The prior owner was retiring. I ended up buying the business out. It was the summer right before COVID-19 in 2019. At first, it was so great and exciting, but then COVID-19 happened. Even though it threw us for a loop, we got through it. Although everyone’s businesses suffered at that time, our business got hit because we couldn’t do events like weddings or parties. That took a toll. Luckily, my landlord worked with me at that time. Things were just extremely slow.

“Right around 2021 and 2022, those events started to pick up again,” Boryszewski said. “I was so busy every single weekend. I had weddings to make up for everything during COVID-19. People were also spending a lot more money, unlike now, which has died down a little bit more. We were closed for two or three weeks, but once the wholesalers were able to get us flowers again, I opened back up for online and phone orders to be delivered to people’s front doors.”

Some of the blossoms available at Fine Flowers, an online business and shop based in Middletown, NJ Tuesday, June 11, 2024.

Despite a few hiccups, Fine Flowers has done considerably well.

“After five years, we are the busiest we have ever been,” Boryszewski said. “We have done a lot of stuff with fun events and local celebrities. We are known for doing big and grand floral designs that go anywhere from $500 to $1,500. We specialize in grand bouquets. It’s been fun.”

Her own flower designs

Boryszewski and Fine Flowers seek to stand out against the competition.

“One thing that I do that is different from anyone else is every design on our website, I create myself," Boryszewski said. “I built the website myself and I take my own pictures. Whatever you order is what will show up. We deliver to all of Monmouth County.”

Gift items for sale at Fine Flowers, a shop in Middletown, NJ Tuesday, June 11, 2024.

Boryszewski intends to keep Fine Flowers going strong.

“I just want to keep growing,” Boryszewski said. “I want to keep being a part of people’s lives. I love that I’ve done people’s engagement parties and now I’m doing that same customer, but just a different event for a different family member. It’s so nice to be a part of everyone’s special occasions. We want to continue to create great designs for every season.”

Fine Flowers

Location: 549 Route 35, Middletown

Owner: Shannon Boryszewski

Phone: 732-842-3933

Website: shopfineflowers.com

Hours: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays

