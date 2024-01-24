The Paradise Taps TENCEL™ for Denim with Vacation Vibes
Brazilian brand The Paradise is weaving the warmth of summer into a collection that features TENCEL™ fabrics from Canatiba.
The brand’s 16th collection, dubbed Holiday, uses a mix of cotton, linen, silk, viscose and TENCEL™ for T-shirts, shorts, skirts, pants, shorts, bikinis and rompers. A capsule collection within the larger line, Mar, is made entirely of Canatiba’s Millie, an exclusive 100 percent TENCEL™ denim that has a marbling effect that mimics water. The lightweight fabric was used for two shirt styles, pantaloons and shorts.
More from Sourcing Journal
Analyst: Levi Strauss Benefits From 'Stabilizing Denim Demand'
Read more on Carved in Blue.
This article is one of a series on Rivet from Lenzing’s Carved in Blue denim blog. From conversations with the experts behind the mills that make some of the world’s most-wanted denim to the global brands bringing novel denim made with TENCEL™ Lyocell and Modal to the market, Carved in Blue shares the stories of those whose roots run deep with denim. Visit www.carvedinblue.tencel.com.