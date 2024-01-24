The Paradise Taps TENCEL™ for Denim with Vacation Vibes

Brazilian brand The Paradise is weaving the warmth of summer into a collection that features TENCEL™ fabrics from Canatiba.

The brand’s 16th collection, dubbed Holiday, uses a mix of cotton, linen, silk, viscose and TENCEL™ for T-shirts, shorts, skirts, pants, shorts, bikinis and rompers. A capsule collection within the larger line, Mar, is made entirely of Canatiba’s Millie, an exclusive 100 percent TENCEL™ denim that has a marbling effect that mimics water. The lightweight fabric was used for two shirt styles, pantaloons and shorts.

More from Sourcing Journal

Read more on Carved in Blue.

This article is one of a series on Rivet from Lenzing’s Carved in Blue denim blog. From conversations with the experts behind the mills that make some of the world’s most-wanted denim to the global brands bringing novel denim made with TENCEL™ Lyocell and Modal to the market, Carved in Blue shares the stories of those whose roots run deep with denim. Visit www.carvedinblue.tencel.com.