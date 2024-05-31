Parades, festivals and concerts, oh my!: When and where to celebrate DMV Pride

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Saturday is the official first day of Pride Month and D.C., Maryland and Virginia towns and counties are hosting parades and festivals throughout June to celebrate.

Washington, D.C.

Capital Pride Parade | Saturday, June 8, 2024

LGBTQ participants march in downtown to recognize the rich culture of Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

One of the D.C. area’s most iconic pride events is the Capital Pride Parade, a yearly tradition that honors the evolution of LGBTQ+ neighborhoods in the Districts. This year’s theme is ‘Totally Radical,’ inspired by the community’s societal and political hurdles of the 1960s and 1970s.

The parade route is new this year and, notably, will not go through the historic Dupont neighborhood.

When: June 8 starting at 3 p.m

Where: The parade is 1.8 miles long and will begin at 14th and T Streets Northwest and end at Pennsylvania Avenue and 9th Streets Northwest.

Capital Pride Festival | Sunday, Jun 9, 2024

The Capital Pride Festival is happening on the second day of the District’s weekend of pride festivities, featuring a day of entertainment, food, drinks and advocacy. Over 300 service organizations, social groups, artists and more will host exhibitions from noon to 7 p.m.

Featured performers include Billy Porter, Ava Max and KeKe Palmer. For a list of Capital Pride Concert experiences, click here.

When: June 9 from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: America’s Mainstreet, Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest.

Maryland:

Flags are seen in honor of Pride Night at a baseball game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Cincinnati Reds. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Montgomery County Pride in the Plaza | Sunday, June 30, 2024

Montgomery County’s annual pride celebration “Pride in the Plaza” is happening on the last day of Pride Month this year. The celebration will include concerts, a drag story hour and a pride ball. Dozens of local businesses and organizations will also have tables and vendors.

When: June 22 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: Veterans Plaza at 1 Veterans Pl, Silver Spring, Md., 20910

Annapolis Pride Parade and Festival | Saturday, June 1, 2024

Annapolis is hosting its annual “Annapolis Pride” Parade and Festival on Saturday, the first day of Pride Month. There will be a new parade route through town and the festival will happen at Maryland Hall and the Bates Athletic Complex.

When: June 1 starting at 12 p.m.

Where: The parade is 1.2 miles long and starts at City Dock and ends at Amos Garrett Boulevard.

Frederick Pride Festival | Saturday, June 22, 2024

The Frederick Pride Festival is an all-day event happening toward the end of Pride Month, featuring drag performances, food trucks, musical guests and local vendors. This year’s festival is taking place in Carroll Creek in Downtown Frederick.

When: June 22 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Carroll Creek Park

Virginia:

Pride flags decorate Market Square in Old Town Alexandria. (Photo by Shannon Finney/Getty Images)

Alexandria LGBTQ+ Pride Fair | Saturday, June 1, 2024

Alexandria is kicking off its 7th Annual LGBTQ+ Pride Fair on the first day of Pride Month. The fair will feature dance lessons, drag story hour and dozens of local vendors. Free and confidential health services will also be at the event, for those interested.

When: June 1 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Alexandria City Hall at 301 King Street Alexandria, Va., 22314

Arlington Pride Festival | Saturday, June 28, 2024

The 3rd Annual Arlington Pride Festival invites people to come together with friends, families and allies to embrace the spirit of pride. This year’s festival is free and features local talent, food and entertainment.

When: June 27 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Long Bridge Park at 475 Long Bridge Drive, Arlington, Va., 22202

Loudoun Pride Festival | Sunday, June 2, 2024

This year’s Loudoun Pride Festival is happening in the first weekend of Pride Month, featuring performances, queer artists, food and drinks. Featured performances include a Keynote Address from Poet Christopher Thomas, Dragstravaganza, ft. Crimsyn and the Annual Pride Awards.

General admission tickets are $5 and can be purchased online here.

When: June 2 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Claude Moore Park in Sterling, Va.

