Parade of Pride events on tap

Jun. 14—The Pride parades in Albuquerque and Clovis took place in the first week of June, serving as an entry point to Pride Month.

As is the case in many respects, Santa Fe does things a bit differently.

Santa Fe's Pride on the Plaza, held June 29, is one of the culminating events of a month's worth of Pride Santa Fe activity, coordinated by the Human Rights Alliance. Following is a look at what the alliance plans in the City Different for the rest of the month; other businesses and organizations might plan additional activities.

Friday, June 14: The Queer Prom: Planet Taz, 8 p.m. to midnight, Meow Wolf, 1352 Rufina Circle, $10, meow.wf/sf-music. Features The Sound Vibe, and DJs Oona, Stereo Dirt, and Kuwani. Like last year, the prom will honor Shontez "Taz" Denise Morris, a former Meow Wolf employee and Human Rights Alliance board member who died in 2022.

June 21: Pride Movie Night: Word is Out, 5-8 p.m., New Mexico History Museum, 113 Lincoln Avenue, donations accepted, bit.ly/pridemovie2024.

June 22: Disco Inferno: Trash Disco, 9 p.m. to 1:45 a.m., Boxcar, 133 W. Water Street, $10-$15, bit.ly/discoinferno2024. Features DJ Oona.

June 23: Pride Week Kickoff T-Dance, 1-5 p.m., The Mystic Santa Fe, 2810 Cerrillos Road, $10-$15, bit.ly/prideweek2024. Features DJs St. John and Eldon.

June 26: Equal Grounds, 8:30-10 a.m., Los Alamos National Laboratory Guadalupe Building, Dorothy McKibbin Conference Center, 100 N. Guadalupe Street, free, bit.ly/3WBpnfG. Features Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber and other city officials.

June 27: Drag Bingo!, 7-9 p.m., Tumbleroot Brewery and Distillery, 2791 Agua Fria Street, $20 for six games, bit.ly/PRIDEBingo.

June 29: Pride on the Plaza, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Santa Fe Plaza. Hosted by Vanessa Patricks and featuring DJ FlightPhonic, DJ Eldon, DJ The Muse, DJ IN, GothaBillieJean, Natcha Mendez Trio, G. Precious, Brandi, Rusty Nutz, Tiara Latrice, CoCo Caliente, and Avery Martini.

June 29: Pride Parade Patio Party: Brunch for a Cause, 10:30 a.m. to noon, Plaza Cafe, 54 Lincoln Avenue, $100, bit.ly/PRIDEBrunch. Hosted by Vanessa Patricks; money raised goes toward the Human Rights Alliance's LGBTQ+ Center.

June 29: Pride After Dark, 8:30 p.m. to 1:45 a.m., The Lodge at Santa Fe, 750 N. St. Francis Drive, $25, bit.ly/PRIDEAfterDark. Features DJ and producer Tracy Young.

June 30: After Burn closing T-dance water games, The Mystic Santa Fe, 2810 Cerrillos Road, $10-$15, bit.ly/afterburn2024. Features DJ FlightPhonic. — B.S.