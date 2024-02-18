Paolo Carzana Heads to the Melanchronic Mountains for FW24

Just one year since his debut show, Paolo Carzana made a powerful return to London Fashion Week with a theatrical unveiling of his new Fall/Winter 24 collection named "Melanchronic Mountain." The Welsh-born designer, now established in London, constructs alluring imaginative narratives and once again enchanted the LFW go-ers.

Best known for his dedication to plant-based and recycled materials, as well as natural dyes and handmade construction techniques, Carzana told us that the 16 new looks mark a significant step forward for the brand.

By incorporating a significantly wider range of natural dyes and blending 2D and 3D approaches to design, he maintains his reputation for meticulous craftsmanship, all while championing sustainability. It's an approach that resonates deeply with the conscientious values and whimsical fantasies of his Gen-Z audience and crucially does it's part to reduce the climate impact of the style industries.

Read on for our review of Paolo Carzana FW24

Who: The Paolo Carzana show was filled with fashion students and media alike, including the legendary fashion journalist Suzy Menkes, who made her way backstage to congratulate the designer after the show.

Where: Paolo Carzana showed his collection at the British Fashion Council's NEWGEN show space, which has returned to the iconic Old Selfridges Hotel. Carzana is a recipient of the prestigious British Fashion Council NEWGEN award, joining the ranks of London's most promising emerging designers, including Chet Lo and Aaron Esh.

See: The label's familiar earthy color palette expanded courtesy of the enlarged selection of natural dyes, introducing sappanwood reds and black walnut browns. Over-dyeing techniques were employed to enrich the hues, while subtle details such as handcrafted flowers and brushes of silver paint across the models' bare feet enhanced the fantasy of the collection.

Touch: Tough wax finishes, delicate sheer fabrics and subtle Welsh quilting were seamlessly juxtaposed throughout the collection.

Hear: The show opened with the Alternate Worlds radio edit by Future Tense. This was followed by a classic catwalk mix, including Ezio Bosso’s Symphony No. 1 Oceans: I and Allegro Giusto's To Plough the Waves.

Taste: Paolo Carzana holds a unique space within a space within LFW, transporting us to a magical world rooted in meticulous craft and connected to nature. Standout looks included sheer natural two-piece pants sets and variations of knots as bows.