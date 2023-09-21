Pantone’s Top Color Trends for Spring 2024 Are All About Bold Transformation

Consider these shades in your home for a pop of color.

Pantone

Pantone released its Fashion Color Trend Report for Spring/Summer 2024 this week. And while these colors are expected on the runway next year, you can bet they’ll also take hold in home decor trends. Because what’s popular in fashion usually works its way into home design. Take, for instance, Viva Magenta, Pantone’s 2023 color of the year. This vibrant hue is popular in the home as a choice for accent walls, accessories, furniture, and more.

So, what does Pantone say we should expect for next year? It’s all about transformation and imagination. While the colors are rooted in nostalgia, they are reimagined for 2024 with a more modern feel.

“Colors for NYFW Spring 2024 inspire feelings of release. Opening the imagination and amplifying and liberating our own unique artistic spirit, they enable us to express ourselves in more inventive ways”, Leatrice Eiseman, Executive Director of the Pantone® Color Institute said in the report. “A harmonious mix of familiar shades infused with a contemporary edge, colors for NYFW Spring 2024 introduce a new interpretation of current times as memories of the past and a glimpse of the future bring hope for the present.”

Related: 9 Interior Color Schemes Design Pros Swear By

It's never too early to start collecting unique pieces in spring's trending colors. Here are just a few of our favorite hues from Pantone's palette, along with tips for incorporating them in your home.

Orangeade, Pantone 17-1461

Pantone

This citrus-inspired shade is perfect for accent pieces. Think throw pillows and picture frames—both of which are easy to switch out when the next trend comes along.

Mint, Pantone 16-5938

Pantone

Mint is cooling, refreshing, and, as Pantone puts it, “a breath of fresh air.” Go bold and use this vibrant hue for an accent wall in your living or dining room. Or if you want to be more subtle with it, consider adding an accent chair, some new wall art, a rug, or window treatments in this shade of green.

Related: How to Incorporate More Color Into Your Home and Life

Chambray Blue, Pantone 15-4030

Pantone

Pantone calls Chambray Blue a “brightened denim blue infused with an easy vitality.” Blues are one of the most versatile colors in home decor, and this one is no exception. Use bathroom fabrics in this color, or choose a similar hue for fabric-covered living room furnishings or a new linen duvet.

Mushroom, Pantone 14-1305

Pantone

From Pantone's neutral "New Classics" palette comes this elevated earth tone. It’s the perfect color for a bedroom or home office, lending calming vibes to your space. Try placing a few baskets in this shade throughout your home for both storage and soothing color.

Brilliant White, Pantone 11-4001

Pantone

White is the color of a clean slate, and you can use Brilliant White in the same way. Paint walls this vibrant white, and then incorporate brighter colors with your furniture and home accents.

Related: How to Choose a Color Palette for Your Home

For more Real Simple news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on Real Simple.