What Is a Pancreatic Pseudocyst?

Medically reviewed by Robert Burakoff, MD

A pancreatic pseudocyst is a collection of fluid and tissue that forms near or on the pancreas. The pancreas is an organ in the abdomen that produces digestive fluids and hormones, including insulin. A pancreatic pseudocyst usually forms after inflammation of the pancreas (pancreatitis) or an injury to the pancreas.

The prefix "pseudo" means "false" and helps to explain that this is not a true pancreatic cyst. A pancreatic pseudocyst isn't enclosed in a layer of lining cells like a true pancreatic cyst. This article will discuss the causes of a pancreatic pseudocyst, symptoms, and diagnosis. It will also cover treatment and prevention.

MStudioImages / Getty Images

What Causes a Pancreatic Pseudocyst?

A pancreatic pseudocyst is a fluid-filled sac located near or on the pancreas. It is filled with pancreatic fluids, blood, and dead tissue.

Pancreatic pseudocysts develop when pancreatic cells are injured or inflamed. This causes pancreatic enzymes to leak and damages the pancreatic tissues.

Causes of injury to the pancreas that can lead to pancreatic pseudocysts include:

Pancreatitis (both acute and chronic)

Gallstones

High alcohol consumption

Pancreas injury or infection

Pancreatic tumor

High cholesterol

High calcium levels

Autoimmune disease

What Are the Symptoms of a Pancreatic Pseudocyst?

Some people with pancreatic pseudocysts may not have any symptoms and are only diagnosed when having an imaging test for another reason. Other people will have significant symptoms that prompt them to seek medical attention.

When present, the symptoms of a pancreatic pseudocyst may include the following:

Fever

Abdominal pain that may extend to the back

Nausea

Vomiting

Swollen abdomen

If the pseudocyst is caused by severe pancreatitis, the person may also be dehydrated and have low blood pressure.

How Is a Pancreatic Pseudocyst Diagnosed?

A pancreatic pseudocyst diagnosis begins with a healthcare provider reviewing your health history and asking questions regarding symptoms and recent health changes. They will then examine the abdomen looking for lumps or masses.

Blood tests may be ordered. These tests can include:

Pancreatic enzyme level

Electrolytes

Glucose

Cholesterol

In addition to blood tests, a healthcare provider may order diagnostic imaging like a computed tomography (CT) scan, abdominal ultrasound, or magnetic resonance imaging (MRI).

If the diagnostic images are unclear, a healthcare provider may recommend a procedure in which a thin needle is inserted into the pseudocyst to take a fluid sample. Testing the fluid will help determine if it is a pseudocyst, true cyst, or abscess.



How Is a Pancreatic Pseudocyst Treated?

Pancreatic pseudocyst treatment often begins with careful watching and support. Sometimes, the pseudocyst will go away without treatment. If someone develops additional symptoms or complications, then treatment may be warranted.

A healthcare provider may recommend draining a pseudocyst that causes symptoms or complications. There are a few different ways this can be done.

One way is with a thin catheter (flexible tube) inserted into

the abdomen, then advanced into the pseudocyst. From there, it can be drained. Another option is an endoscopic procedure in which the pseudocyst is accessed from the stomach or duodenum. Surgery is another option for removing or draining a pseudocyst.

Can You Prevent Pancreatic Pseudocysts?

While not every pancreatic pseudocyst can be prevented, there are ways to lower the risk. One of the best ways to prevent pseudocysts is to avoid developing certain conditions or treating them if they do develop.

This includes preventing pancreatitis, treating gallstones, and managing cholesterol levels. If pancreatitis has resulted from alcohol use, it's important to avoid alcohol.

What Is the Long-Term Outlook?

When pancreatic pseudocysts are treated, the long-term outlook is positive. There is a risk of a pancreatic cyst developing into cancer, although this is uncommon. Prompt evaluation and treatment is necessary to avoid complications.

When to Contact a Healthcare Provider

A pancreatic pseudocyst can cause many serious complications. One of the most serious complications is a rupture of the pseudocyst. The symptoms of a rupture are:

Severe abdominal pain

Fainting

Vomiting blood

Fast heart rate

Decreased consciousness

Summary

A pancreatic pseudocyst is a fluid-filled sac near or on the pancreas typically caused by pancreatitis. Healthcare providers may not suggest treatment if the pseudocyst is not causing symptoms or complications. However, if symptoms or complications arise, treatment may be necessary and involve draining or removing the pseudocyst.

