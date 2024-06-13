Panama: Five must-see spots holidaymakers should visit

Modernity looms large over the rooftops of Panama City's old colonial centre. Andreas Drouve/dpa

Panama, a captivating country nestled between Costa Rica and Colombia, has so much more for visitors to see than the canal that makes it famous.

Linking Central and South America, Panama boasts diverse landscapes stretching from the Caribbean to the Pacific, including lush jungles, expansive plateaus and old cities.

Starting with the most obvious attraction, here are five of the top reasons to make it to this country.

The Panama Canal

It divided a country, claimed countless lives in its building and is a marvel of waterway construction. The approximately 80-kilometres-long canal, opened in 1914 and expanded in 2016, connects the Pacific and Atlantic oceans with several locks.

Visiting the Miraflores and Agua Clara locks for an up-close view is well worth it.

Admission: From $5 (http://visitcanaldepanama.com)

The Biomuseo

Prominent architect Frank O. Gehry created his masterpiece with the Biomuseo. The exhibition explains the geological formation of the isthmus and explores the interplay of Panama's biodiversity and culture. The interlocking exterior view is spectacular.

Regular admission: $20 (http://biomuseo.org)

The old city of Panama

Panamá Viejo is the name of the ruins of the original estuary, destroyed by privateer Henry Morgan in 1671. Located east of Panama City, it is now part of the UNESCO World Heritage. Here you can explore the colonial-style old town with its churches, alleyways and flower balconies.

Portobelo

In colonial times, this town on a Caribbean bay was an important harbour and reloading point for treasures, which is why it was heavily fortified and attracted pirates. Today, this fortress with its ruins of a Spanish castle and old cannons is a World Heritage Site.

Legend has it that Christopher Columbus gave the beautiful harbour its name - Portobelo, meaning beautiful harbour in Spanish. If not for the history, come for the food: At local restaurants, you'll find great Afro-Caribbean dishes.

Isla Iguana

Just 20 minutes by boat from Panama's southern coast lies Isla Iguana, a sanctuary for iguanas and thousands of frigate birds. Here, you can relax on the turquoise shores of El Cirial beach. (www.islaiguana.com)

