Pamela Anderson ‘can’t wait’ to get older and let her hair turn 'natural gray’

Pamela Anderson says she’s excited about getting older. (Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Pamela Anderson may be a sex symbol, but she's not afraid of a few wrinkles.

During an appearance on Dax Shepard’s podcast, Armchair Expert, the Baywatch alum, 55, explained that while there are many "classic beauties" who have a "really hard time with aging," she's never thought twice about it.

"I can't wait to see myself old," Anderson, whose new documentary Pamela: A Love Story, is now streaming on Netflix, told Shepard. “I never felt like I was any kind of great beauty, ever, no, Just a little funny looking."

“I always said I’d recognize myself when I was old in the mirror," the blonde bombshell added. "I don’t want to chase [aging] and I don’t want to do all the crazy sh** to myself."

She continued: "I want to let my hair go kind of natural gray, put my little straw hat on, don’t wear makeup. I mean, that’s my comfortable kind of state.”

Anderson later acknowledged she's gotten more pressure to wear makeup as she's gotten older — including from her two sons, Dylan, 25, and Brandon, 26 with ex-husband Tommy Lee, who encouraged her to wear makeup while promoting the documentary and her new memoir, Love, Pamela.

“When I was wearing makeup before, everyone told me not to wear makeup. Now I’m old and kind of just want to let it happen,” she quipped.

Anderson, pictured here in the 1990s on the set of Baywatch, which launched her to stardom, says she "can't wait" for her hair to go naturally gray. (Photo: Steve Granitz Archive/WireImage)

Anderson echoed similar sentiments while appearing on The Howard Stern Show earlier this month.

“I never felt like a great beauty. So, I felt like I don’t have as much to lose as others do," she told Stern. "I just say, ‘I’ll be fine,’ which I think shows in the documentary. I mean, this is me, I’m almost 56 years old. I’m not going to worry about it. We all want to look the best we can look, but I’ve never really been a big worrier about that.”

The star went on to explain that she gained nearly 25 pounds while writing the book.

“My body was changing,” she told Stern and Robin Quivers. “I thought, oh, maybe I’m just getting old and this is it. I was walking around in kaftans, I looked ridiculous and my mom said ‘you never want to show your figure anymore.’ I just felt like, ‘What figure?'”

