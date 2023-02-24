Pamela Anderson uses a thong as a scrunchy — no kidding, it's one of the affordable essentials in her purse

I might just be Pamela Anderson’s biggest fan right now. Back from the '90s, she’s grabbing the spotlight with her memoir Love, Pamela (also a Netflix documentary) and taking control of her own narrative — she has revealed a lot in those pages (there's plenty about Tommy Lee, if you're curious), but it’s what’s in her bag that’s got me singing the praises of our favorite beach bombshell. Her everyday essentials are surprising and include the Dr. Hauschka Lip Balm which is available on Amazon for just $17.

Dr. Hauschka Dr. Hauschka Lip Balm This balm uses natural plant extracts to renew and moisturize dry lips. On top of the soothing and rich texture it also has a warm floral scent. $17 at Amazon

Anderson dumped out her Stella McCartney bag for British Vogue and I gotta say, there were a lot of things in there that I was not expecting. SO MUCH and I kinda love her for it. I didn’t want to bury the lead here — while, yes, the Dr. Hauschka Lip Balm is one of the more affordable items in her bag (she uses it a lot noting that it’s “very used, almost empty”), but the 55-year-old is so bold, she whipped out a fan for hot flashes and soothing oil for arthritis. To see a celeb like Pam Anderson be candid about menopause and aging is so refreshing. And then she shows us how to use a pair of g-string panties to tie her hair in a tousled updo. She is full of surprises!

Her purse is a mixed bag of fun stuff — most of it is not as outrageously expensive as you might expect. It is, afterall, spilling out of a celeb’s $1,700 handbag!

'That tousled updo always had a pair of panties in them': Pam's purse is full of surprises. (Photo: Getty/Amazon)

Among the highlights are the Ilia concealer and highlighter (a fave brand among celebs) and Pam likes Kindred Black on her cheeks. Her signature scent? She created it herself with roses from her own garden! Who knew this Baywatch star was into gardening?

We all could use a bit more healing power right now, and Pam gets hers from an amethyst healing crystal that she carries “for good vibes” along with oversized vintage sunglasses — have you ever seen her without a set of giant shades?

And, like many of us, she's got a tin of Altoids floating in her bag. But inside that can, she also carries Rescue Remedy — a natural lozenge she uses when she’s feeling stressed.

And, to cap it all off, she finds a single kumquat buried in there and pops it in her mouth. She's my new hero. Check out her essentials that you can find on Amazon below. ​​

Ilia True Skin Serum Concealer $32 See at Amazon

Ilia DayLite Highlighting Powder $34 See at Amazon

Altoids Peppermint Mints Single Pack $5 See at Amazon

Bach Rescue Remedy Pastilles $8 $10 Save $2 See at Amazon

Dr. Hauschka Lip Balm $17 See at Amazon

