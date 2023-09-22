Pamela Anderson, 56, Flaunts Her Toned Legs In A Pantsless IG Photo

Pamela Anderson, 56, shared a pantsless Instagram photo that highlighted her toned legs.

The Baywatch actress has a stacked home gym, and loves gardening to stay fit.

She also follows a vegan diet, and eats lots of fruits and veggies.

Pamela Anderson is in her natural beauty era. The Baywatch actress, 56, shared a photo of herself taking in a serene moment on a dock overlooking some water in a simple beige oversized sweater (and no pants) that highlighted her toned legs.

"Life is full of beauty… 🤍," she captioned the post.

And Pam's followers are loving her post. Her son Brandon Thomas Lee commented, "❤️❤️❤️," and another fan added, "Always such true words 🤍🩰 We love you so much 🤍." Another follower wrote, "Barbie feet 😁."

For her role as Roxie Hart in Chicago on Broadway, Pamela had a super dedicated exercise routine.

“To start off, it’s three hours of dance with Greg Butler, two hours of acting with Ivana Chubbuck, and then one hour of voice with Eric Vetro," Pamela told Vogue .

"I did two weeks in L.A. and yesterday was my first day in New York. Tomorrow we start. It’s a lot! I love really hard work,”





Pam also has a stocked home gym—but even she admits it's hard to stay motivated to get in there. "I have a ballet barre, I have my Technogym, my treadmill. I have all these different pieces and I just look at it and I haven’t used it yet," she told The Wall Street Journal.





Gardening is another outdoor hobby that gets Pamela active (and eating fresh fruit and veggies straight from it!) Back in July, she shared that she spent her birthday "expanding her garden."

Pamela follows a vegan diet, and she loves to eat tons of fruits and veggies. “Eating vegan is great for blood flow. It’s an aphrodisiac diet, which suits me perfectly," she shared with Hollywood Life. "I eat a lot of fruits and vegetables, raw, grilled, steamed. I like to make Buddha bowls [and] smoothies.

She credited her cravings to her West Coast roots. "It’s the California in me. I like to make many different salads and create yummy dressings,” she shared.

Intermittent fasting is another eating style Pamela utilizes. "I’ve got a great doctor in L.A. who has given me this great vitamin regimen," she told Vogue. "I’m taking them and eating healthy as I’m vegan. I only eat between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m."



And she also loves to cook and create recipes. She shared in her newsletter (via EatingWell), "I love to write recipes," she wrote.

"I prefer not to measure and I resort to 'eye balling' mostly, and it gets the best of me, especially in baking, we must have patience—it IS a virtue and the only road to success."

