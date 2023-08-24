'Plastic surgery in a bottle!': This $11 classic drugstore serum hydrates and softens

Every beauty fanatic knows the value of a good skin-care routine. If you're consistent, the right products can majorly impact your skin, giving you the complexion of your dreams. But don't get misled into believing that a solid regimen takes 10 or more products — it's simply not true. Need proof? Well, if you're looking to hydrate your skin while improving its overall tone, we have just the multitasker for you. Meet Palmer's face oil. It's a wondrous elixir that helps smooth dark spots, banish dryness and improve the appearance of lines and wrinkles. And right now, it's down to $11.

Palmer's has been a drugstore favorite for decades. From rich hydrating lotions to a cocoa butter swivel stick that banishes chapped lips, the brand has some of the best skin-care products on the market. Their face oil is no exception. It's crafted with cocoa butter, coconut oil, shea butter and olive oil, to name just a few of its ingredients, all of them superstars when it comes to moisturizing and smoothing fine lines and wrinkles. And it's packed with vitamin E, which hydrates and softens your face.

According to Palmer's, the skin therapy oil can also help minimize signs of aging. How? Thanks to the vitamin-rich cocoa butter and retinol combination, the Moisturizing Skin Therapy Oil reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. And let's not forget about the vitamin C. It brightens dark spots and other pesky imperfections. Better yet, it also has a light and airy rose hip scent that lingers all day.

All of these results for just $11? Yep, no lie! Don't believe us? Take the word of nearly 31,000 five-star reviewers who swear by the oil!

Hydrate, heal and restore skin that needs a little TLC. (Photo: Amazon)

"I am 66 years old and have purchased A LOT of skin products in my life — expensive, cheap and many different brands. This is hands down the best one I've used. Ever!" raved one fan. They added: "I had two very obvious spots, one about an inch and one smaller spot, and they are gone, not just faded but completely gone. I have been rubbing the left over on my hands after applying it to my face, and a spot on my hand that was really dark is almost gone."

Another five-star reviewer called the face oil "plastic surgery in a bottle! ... "I'm a 52-year-old with sun-damaged skin, wrinkles, and combination skin," they related. "I have been using it for only one week, and the difference is remarkable! My saggy neck skin is almost gone. Seriously, I'm so happy with the results and will continue to use [it]. Any fine wrinkles have diminished, and [the skin on] looks more toned and tight! My husband was the first to notice and said, 'WOW, I can't believe the difference!'"

"I’m 46 and perimenopausal," this serum user began. "I’ve had severe hormonal acne for years, and I’m a picker. The scarring and dark spots were horrible. I’m very oily, have olive skin, tan very easily, and have large pores. I’ve been using this skin therapy oil along with the face cleanser oil for only two weeks, and my face looks 85% better already. My 12-year-old son complimented my skin just yesterday. Yeah, I know!!"

"Helps with dry, crepey, itchy skin," testified another. "A great product. I use it on my hands and forearms and also on my feet! While the crepey skin does not go away, it is softened and not at all uncomfortably rough and itchy."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

Looking for more great Amazon style and beauty deals? Check these out:

Beauty and wellness

Aerlang Massage Gun $20 $40 Save $20 with coupon See at Amazon

Aquasonic Black Series Whitening Toothbrush $27 $60 Save $33 See at Amazon

Meukpe IPL Laser Hair Removal Device $49 $70 Save $21 with coupon See at Amazon

LiBa Back and Neck Massager $20 $40 Save $20 with coupon See at Amazon

Bitvae Electric Toothbrush $16 $40 Save $24 See at Amazon

DMoose Calf Stretcher $16 $25 Save $9 with coupon See at Amazon

Velamo Advanced Retinol Eye Stick $17 $30 Save $13 with coupon See at Amazon

Eclat Vitamin C Face Serum $12 See at Amazon

L'Oreal Paris Collagen Daily Face Moisturizer $9 $11 Save $3 See at Amazon

Style

Satina High Waisted Leggings $15 $18 Save $3 See at Amazon

Rockland Duffel Bag $20 $40 Save $20 See at Amazon

Rockland Luggage Set $34 $80 Save $46 See at Amazon

Crocs Classic Clogs $31 $50 Save $19 See at Amazon

Travelambo Leather Slim Wallet $8 $13 Save $5 See at Amazon

Weweya Sandals $21 $40 Save $19 See at Amazon

Adidas Cushioned Quarter Socks (6-Pair) $16 $22 Save $6 See at Amazon

Playtex 18-Hour Ultimate Lift Wireless Bra $13 $39 Save $26 See at Amazon