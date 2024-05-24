Palm Beach walking tour leader Rick Rose wins prestigious county tourism award

A Palm Beach institution known for his encyclopedic knowledge of the town's history has been honored for his contribution to local tourism.

Rick Rose, the bowtie-wearing leader of the Worth Avenue walking tours since 2011, on Thursday received the prestigious Providencia Award from Discover The Palm Beaches, the county's tourism marketing agency.

"Receiving the Providencia Award for me, personally, is the highest possible recognition of my life's work," Rose said Friday.

The announcement was made during Discover The Palm Beaches' Travel Rally Day celebration Thursday at Manatee Lagoon in West Palm Beach, where Discover also announced that Palm Beach County charted a record-breaking number of visitors for the first quarter of this year, with 2.8 million visitors. In addition to Rose's award, Discover presented its Partner of the Year Awards to The Ben Hotel and Visit Palm Beach.

Local historian and author Rick Rose, left, received the Providencia Award on Thursday from Discover The Palm Beaches, Palm Beach County's tourism marketing agency. Milton Segarra, Discover's president and CEO, right, praised Rose's work as a tourism ambassador.

Rose was born and raised in Palm Beach County, as was his mother, he said. And though he left the area for about 25 years, "This was always home for me."

Rose has dedicated his entire career to travel and tourism after receiving his degree in hospitality from Florida State University. "It honestly kind of puts a crown on my achievements," he said. "I couldn't think of another recognition anywhere that would be more heartwarming."

A group of women with the 2023 Pink Retreat follow local historian Rick Rose as he gives one of his popular Worth Avenue walking tours, exploring Worth Avenue's origins, architecture, landmarks and residents.

This is the 32nd year the award has been given to a local business, organization or person in recognition of their contributions to Palm Beach County's tourism industry.

In addition to the Worth Avenue walking tours, Rose wrote "Palm Beach: The Essential Guide to America's Legendary Resort Town," and he co-owns and operates Palm Beach Vacation Rentals, which has 40 short-term rental properties in Palm Beach County.

Rose was chosen from a pool of applicants by a committee of local tourism industry leaders as one of three finalists, with the historian going head-to-head with PGA National Resort in Palm Beach Gardens and developer Related Southeast and its CityPlace and Hilton projects in downtown West Palm Beach.

The winner was chosen by a popular vote, with votes cast online via the Providencia Award website. Rose said he was grateful to be considered alongside such prestigious organizations as Related Southeast and PGA National Resort. "They would have been very deserving," he said.

Rose is an esteemed member of Palm Beach County's tourism community, said Milton Segarra, president and chief executive of Discover The Palm Beaches.

"As a dedicated resident, historian, and author who has documented the rich history of 'America’s First Resort Destination,' he brings The Palm Beaches to life for visitors and other residents," Segarra said. "His thorough knowledge, distinct Palm Beach style, and overall contributions to our organization and to the larger community are invaluable, and we are proud to honor him as a strong tourism ambassador with the Providencia Award."

Winning the Providencia Award is a full-circle moment for Rose: His mentor and Worth Avenue walking tours predecessor James Ponce was the last individual to receive the award 10 years ago. Since Ponce's recognition, only organizations or groups have received the Providencia.

"We've got an unbelievable destination here," Rose said. "Really for me it's not just Palm Beach island, it's the whole county."

This was the second year in a row that the Providencia Award honored a person or organization based in Palm Beach. Last year's award went to The Colony Hotel.

The first winner of the Providencia was actor Burt Reynolds, who was raised in Palm Beach County and returned to the area in the 1970s, when he settled at a sprawling ranch in Jupiter Farms. Throughout his career, Reynolds brought film and television productions to the Palm Beaches.

The award was named after a Spanish ship that sank off the coast of Palm Beach in the 1880s. The vessel's cargo included tens of thousands of Trinidad coconuts, which the crew managed to bring on shore and plant — later inspiring the name, "Palm Beach."

