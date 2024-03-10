Palm Beach Engagement: Whitney Lovell Schott and Harrison Tyler Tananbaum will marry

Christine K. Schott of Palm Beach and Bedford, NY, and Steven G. Schott of Palm Beach announce the engagement of their daughter, Whitney Lovell Schott, to Harrison Tyler Tananbaum, son of Mr. and Mrs. Steven A. Tananbaum of Palm Beach and New York.

The bride-to-be's maternal grandparents are Mrs. Frederick (Janet) Krais Jr. of New York and the late Mr. Krais.

Her paternal grandparents are the late Lewis M. Schott and late Marcia Whitney Schott of Palm Beach and New York.

The future bride is the stepdaughter of George M. Ledes of Palm Beach and Bedford, New York.

The future bridegroom's paternal grandparents are David J. Tananbaum of New York and the late Elizabeth Tananbaum.

His maternal grandparents are Sigmund J. Munster and the late Rita Munster of Palm Beach and Columbus, Ohio.

The bride-elect is a graduate of Mount Holyoke College, where she earned a bachelor's degree in art history. She also earned a master’s degree in modern & contemporary art and the market from Christie’s New York.

She is an arts writer whose work has been featured on Art She Says, PALMER, and in PARK magazine.

The future bridegroom earned a bachelor's degree cum laude from the University of Pennsylvania.

He is the managing partner and co-founder of TZ Capital, a real estate investment firm in West Palm Beach.

The wedding is planned for next year in Palm Beach.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Daily News: Whitney Lovell Schott and Harrison Tyler Tananbaum will marry