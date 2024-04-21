Palm Beach Engagement: James Zisson of Palm Beach and Anna Marsh of Toronto will wed

Anna Marsh of Toronto and James Zisson of Palm Beach have announced their engagement.

The bride-to-be is the daughter of the late Dr. and Mrs. George Marsh of Toronto.

She earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Toronto and is a former professional model/spokeswoman and is currently a certified Barre instructor.

She is the mother of two adult daughters and the grandmother of three boys.

The bridegroom-to-be is the son of the late Miles and Norma Zisson of Mamaroneck and Palm Beach, and stepson of the the late Adelaide Rudin Zisson of New York and Palm Beach.

He is a 1974 double-major graduate of Brown University, where he was inducted into Phi Beta Kappa.

He was formerly general manager for A&M Record in New York and retired after three decades as an investment management consultant at Morgan Stanley, and its predecessor firms.

He was a trustee of the Good Samaritan Foundation, where he headed the Investment Management committee, and its successor the Palm Healthcare Foundation; and of Palm Beach Day Academy.

He is a father of two.

After a summer wedding, the couple will live at The Hamptons on South Ocean Boulevard.

