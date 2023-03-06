Cher loves these affordable flared pants from Amazon that make her look 'bootyfull'

Everyone's favorite diva and fashion icon — the one and only Cher — has always had a down-to-earth side. So we're not surprised she tweeted out her enthusiasm for an affordable pair of pants accessible to all. Yes, the 76-year-old is apparently head over (very high) heels for the Arolina Stretchy Wide Leg Palazzo Lounge Pants, now at Amazon for $20 to $24 depending on the color and style. "I love these," said the star.

Arolina Arolina Stretchy Wide Leg Palazzo Lounge Pants Made of a stretchy, forgiving poly-spandex blend, these bell bottom beauties have just the right ratio of support (up top) to flair (in the leg). Choose from more than 40 colors. $20 at Amazon

From petite to plus, buyers are thrilled with the fit that the Goddess of Pop calls "bootyfull" — yes, she actually said that. The super-comfy bell bottoms are pajama-like but look fancy enough to wear to work or a fancy dinner. Faux back pockets exude sophistication without adding bulk. Want to workout in your Arolina Palazzo Pants? You can do that, too. They're totally washable.

More than 23,000 five-star reviewers can't stop raving about these flared pants. One satisfied shopper said: "I love, love, love them. They are so comfortable. The style is very flattering. They cover a multitude of problems. They are totally wash and wear — the wrinkles fall out. I was so impressed that I ordered another color and will probably order a third pair. The material is so silky and yummy."

I love these,my others Feel slinky,Lasts forever 19$.

Cool/Hot Doesn’t Have to break ur bank. you Might Want 2 Wait till I Get My Order 2 See if fit Is still the Same.There’s

A million patterns/Colors pic.twitter.com/XbUTR9XkGE — Cher (@cher) September 5, 2021

The slinky slacks come in more than 40 color and pattern options, from black and camo to diamond flower and brown leopard. Some reviewers describe the comfy fabric as thin, so darker colors might be best for wearing out of the house. Thanks to the affordable prices, you can grab multiples right off the bat. Solids and stripes for every day, and maybe a fun floral for a future vacation. This traveler agreed: "I'm taking these little gems overseas to wear with a silk blouse and jacket to a concert and probably out to dinner a few times. They're perfect for travel and the wide leg makes them just right for dressy occasions."

Cher knows a thing or two about flared pants. (Photo: Getty Images/Kevin Winter)

As for the sizing, this customer gave us the skinny on fit and fabric: "I guess the fit depends on your body type. I am 5'5" and weigh 155. The medium fit great and the length was perfect. So much so that I ordered it in two other prints. It is very flattering to wear and so comfortable. I love the flow of the fabric. This was well worth the price. I am very pleased."

They truly are the "perfect palazzo pants" (and not just because Cher thinks so!). Added one super fan: "I think I currently have 11 or 12 pairs of these pants — some solid and some patterned. Things that I love about them are the cut, length, soft and flowy fabric, the way the waistline is constructed, not see-through, just the right amount of stretch, and the flattering look of them."

Arolina Arolina Stretchy Wide Leg Palazzo Lounge Pants Made of a stretchy, forgiving poly-spandex blend, these bell bottom beauties have just the right ratio of support (up top) to flair (in the leg). Choose from more than 40 colors. $23 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon style and beauty deals? Check these out:

Beauty and Wellness

Crest 3D Whitestrips $29 See at Amazon

CeraVe Skin Renewing Night Cream $15 $22 Save $7 See at Amazon

Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Face Serum $16 $29 Save $14 See at Amazon

Pure Vitamin C Serum for Face $12 $20 Save $8 See at Amazon

Style

Leggings Depot Women's Relaxed Fit Jogger $15 $24 Save $9 See at Amazon

Iuga High Waisted Leggings for Women $20 $30 Save $10 See at Amazon