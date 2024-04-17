Pair yuca bread and frozen yogurt at this new treat shop in Charlotte’s South End

Empanadas, yuca bread and frozen yogurt are now available at a new restaurant at The Shops at The Winnifred: YAY Yogurt and Yuca.

YAY Yogurt and Yuca, which quietly opened earlier this year, serves frozen yogurt, empanadas and yuca bread, a gluten-free Ecuadorian treat made with cassava flour and queso fresco.

You can order the yuca bread topped with Nutella or in waffle form with toppings such as blueberries, raspberries and honey. The Argentinian-style empanadas come with your choice of chicken, beef or spinach and feta fillings.

Frozen yogurt flavors include blackberry, strawberry, passion fruit, mango and orange.

“Our family is delighted to bring this Ecuadorian tradition to South End! We look forward to introducing more people to our delicious pan de yuca and frozen yogurt from our new space at Shops at The Winnifred,” YAY owner Jose Tapia said in a statement.

Coming next at The Winnifred will be Bright Eyed Coffee. The Bottle Cap Group coffee shop opening soon will serve La Colombe Coffee in the space near other food-and-beverage options such as Boba Baba and Morelia Gourmet Paletas, where you can stop in as you visit the retailers nearby.

YAY Yogurt and Yuca is located at The Shopps at The Winnifred at 1425 Winnifred St., Suite 116.

Location: 1425 Winnifred St., Suite 116, Charlotte NC 28203

Cuisine: Ecuadorian, frozen yogurt

Instagram: @yogurt_yay