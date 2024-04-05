How to get a pair of solar eclipse glasses from Warby Parker's Westchester eyewear store

With the eclipse only three days away, but don't know where to get eclipse glasses — or want to be sure the ones you get are safe to use? Starting Monday, April 1, Warby Parker, an independent eyewear company which among its locations includes a store in Westchester County, is giving such glasses away.

"As avid supporters of sharp vision, we want to make sure you have everything you need to safely witness this rare event," the company said in a news release, adding that it had distributed free ISO-certified eclipse glasses at its stores for the 2017 solar eclipse.

A solar eclipse can be viewed safely only through special-purpose solar filters, such as eclipse glasses or handheld solar viewers, notes the National Park Service. Homemade filters or ordinary sunglasses, no matter how dark, are not safe for looking at the sun, the organization adds.

Warby Parker can be found at The Westchester shopping center, 125 Westchester Avenue, White Plains. They are open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and from noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

The glasses will remain available until the day of the eclipse or until the stock runs out. Each family may receive up to two eclipse glasses.

The eyewear company also said that if you don't live near one of their stores, or if the store runs out, you can find instructions and a template on constructing a pinhole eclipse viewer online at warbyparker.com/solar-eclipse.

