This Pair Of Gorgeous Target Patio Chairs Is 30% Off Right Now

The Britanna outdoor patio chairs by Target's Threshold brand are on sale for $165 off. Target

If you’re in an area of the world where temperatures are creeping upwards, the sun is shining and you find yourself wanting to spend a bit more time outside, you may want to consider your outdoorfurniture situation. More than likely, those neglected patios and bare back decks will rejoice in this pair of chic patio chairs that are surprisingly available at Target for 30% off.

Made from a weather- and rust-resistant steel frame wrapped in all-weather wicker, this chair duo features thick cushions that reviewers say are impressively comfortable. Plus, their simple yet timeless-looking design doesn’t give away how relatively affordable they really are — a bonus for anyone that doesn’t want to compromise on style but doesn’t want to invest a ton in outdoor furniture.

Many happy chair reviewers also say that the chairs have held up well over time despite being in the elements and that the cushions can be easily cleaned with a fabric cleaner, since they don’t come in removable cases.

You should also know that other pieces in the Britanna collection have sold out completely, which is another indicator that the chairs are a highly sought-after design. We also can’t say for how long this sale will continue, so grab this patio set now while you can.

Promising Target reviews:

“These chairs are SO comfy! We’ve had them for 3 years now and the cushions clean up great with a fabric cleaner. They are so comfortable and look great. Very pleased with the purchase!” — Minnesota “Great chairs! Seat is deep and wide. Cushions are thick and comfortable. Frame is sturdy. Overall I’m impressed with the quality. Husband loves them so they’re a winner!” — JCHAMP “I have these chairs and the matching love seat! bought them in the spring time last year and they’re the most artsy and unique pieces of furniture, outdoor or otherwise. They’re so cool looking as indoor furniture! We’ve laughed about how many nights I get so comfy that I fall asleep in this chair! grab them now―especially since they’re on sale!! I’m trying to figure out where I could put another set in my apartment.” — Belle “We placed these two chairs on our patio and we couldn’t be happier! I didn’t want rocking chairs because I like to lift my feet off the ground so I tend to tuck them under and sit on them. Therefore, I wanted a wide, deep lounge chair. And these were exactly what I needed! We spent all weekend out on the patio and now I want some more for the backyard!” — sglascoe24

