Painting Birds with Jim and Nancy Moir, review: Christmas comes early with a Vic & Bob reunion

Among the exotic fauna once a common sight in these isles, but now deemed functionally extinct, is the artist formerly known as Vic Reeves. Bright were his plumes and zany were his antics. But these vivid markings were moulted when he transmogrified into a sensitive dauber of avian life called Jim Moir.

Fans of bonkers comedy will have mobilised as eagerly as twitchers when the lesser-spotted Vic was glimpsed in the company of his old mate Bob. It was a brief sighting, but oh so pleasurable, about halfway through the Christmas special of Painting Birds with Jim and Nancy Moir (Sky Arts).

Moir was wandering about Penshurst Place and Gardens when who should he chance upon on the Kentish parterre but Bob Mortimer, in the same khaki jacket he wears when he goes fishing with Paul Whitehouse. Bob’s task was to sketch a robin which Vic – as in Jim – would then paint. The ensuing cartoon matched the gaudy surrealism of the glorious conversation riffing on outdoor clothing, death row last meals and the violence of robins. Moir revealed in an interview this year that he and Mortimer don’t talk much these days. You could never tell.

Moir’s newer telly mate is his actual partner, Nancy, whose bright-eyed good cheer is somehow both tongue in cheek and irrepressible. Together their task was to topple the robin as a fluffy Yuletide symbol and replace it with the Bohemian waxwing, which favours red berries, gets on with its fellows, and looks a picture.

Because it migrates to our east coast at Christmas, too late for the film schedule, the Moirs took their sparky twin daughters to Lapland to see if they could find one, and the northern lights while they were at it. And Bob’s your uncle, there they were, which must have come as a relief to the director and the finance department.

It’s a merry hybrid, this show, made merrier by the season: a sunny portrait of a marriage incorporating serious portraits of birdlife. But it was the reunion of Jim – as in Vic – and Bob that made this special special.

