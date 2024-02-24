Should You Paint Your Trim And Walls The Same Color?

Is this paint trend right for your room? Here's what designers have to say.

David Christenson; Design by Mark Williams Design

Painting a room comes with more decisions than simply which color to use. There’s the paint finish to consider, plus the shade, and finally, whether you’re going to stick to just one color or use multiple hues. Consider your walls, trim, and ceiling before heading to the paint store.

In 2024, matching your trim to the walls is back in style. What's more: Rather than defaulting to white paint for the trim, Southerners are opting to go monochrome with one shade of paint gracing both the walls and the adjacent trim, occasionally transcending to the ceiling, as well.







Meet The Experts

Paige Goodloe is the principal designer of Paige Goodloe Interiors in Atlanta, Georgia.

Mark Williams and Niki Papadopoulos are the principal designers of Mark Williams Design in Atlanta, Georgia.







However, rest assured that separate trim and wall shades won’t make your home look outdated just yet. Some of the South’s top interior designers reassure us that there is a time and place for matching trim-wall combos, and other scenarios when contrast is encouraged. Both methods can be used to elevate a room and make the wall shine in different ways. Whereas matching trim and walls are chic and stylish, diverging hues on the trim and wall can be high-impact to make a custom statement.

Designer Paige Goodloe says it best: “Different spaces call for different applications.”

Here’s what to know to decide whether or not painting your trim and walls the same color is right for your space.

David Christenson; Design by Mark Williams Design "In this sitting room Mark Williams Designs specified Farrow and Ball's Bancha a deep fresh green used on both the walls and trim to create a calming enveloping atmosphere. Painting the trim and the walls the same color visually adds height to a space and elevates the design," says Mark Williams and Niki Papadopoulos of Mark Williams Design.

Benefits Of Matching Your Trim To The Walls

“Painting the trim and the walls the same color visually adds height to a space and elevates the design,” designers Mark Williams and Niki Papadopoulos share.

Like Williams and Papadopoulos, many designers are proponents of same-color spaces because this seamless method can help rooms look more spacious and elegant. Painting the trim and walls the same color on a small formal living room or dining room will go a long way in guiding the room to seem both as sophisticated and as big as possible—maximizing potential in multiple ways.

Despite lacking contrast, using just one color for both elements can make quite an impression, says Goodloe. She shares that she loves this method in small, high-impact spaces.

“I like to paint little jewel boxes such as powder rooms, bars, and dining rooms in all one color in high gloss,” Google says. “It is super impactful and people usually love it.”

Monochromatic walls also allow furniture to shine. With the walls and trim as a unified front, no matter how vibrant they may be, the decor is sure to stand out, especially furnishings in contrasting shades. The wall art will also appear bolder than ever when hung on a wall with matching trim.

Photo: Laurey W. Glenn

Benefits Of Switching Up The Colors

“A lot of times I will paint the trim the same as the walls,” says Goodloe, “but if I want the space to feel a little more special I will do a contrast trim.”

For a classic look with more definition, opt to keep your wall and trim separate hues. White is certainly a dependable option for trim, but remember that it’s not the only one. Rather than white, Goodloe says that she prefers to paint trim a darker color than the walls. This unexpected option is sure to make a good impression and elevate any space.

Goodloe reveals that she also utilizes trim painting to add a custom appeal for special spaces. For example, rather than matching the trim to the wall, she will paint the walls white and apply a colorful trim to match furnishings in the room. This accent color can effectively tie the whole space together.

Alternatively, a trim color that’s seemingly from left field can be just as lovely. In rooms such as kids’ bedrooms or playrooms, Goodloe loves to paint the trim a fun shade to infuse the space with a playful mood.

Courtesy of Paige Goodloe

What About Wallpaper?

When the walls aren’t painted at all, but rather wallpapered, trim still shouldn’t be overlooked. Paint them white or a neutral color to ground busy patterns, or follow Goodloe’s lead with a bold and rewarding shade.

“I love to match the trim color to a color in the wallpaper I use,” she says. “I will then paint the ceiling the same shade as the trim.”



