The 'Painkiller' Cast Looks A Lot Like Their Real-Life Counterparts

Since Netflix dropped its dramatic six-episode series on America's opioid epidemic, Painkiller, on August 10, viewers have been riveted by the fictionalized stories of the crisis' perpetrators, victims, and advocates.

The show mostly focuses on Purdue Pharma's powerful painkiller, OxyContin, and more specifically, the drug's role in jumpstarting the national opioid epidemic in the 1990s. OxyContin, a highly addictive opiate, was officially approved by the FDA in 1995 and hit the market in 1996. During the show, viewers meet members of the Sackler family, who founded and ran Purdue Pharma at the time, the teams marketing OxyContin to the public, lawyers fighting the company, and the drug's many victims. Since 1999, deaths caused by opioid overdoses have over quintupled, according to the National Institute of Drug Abuse.

With all the attention on the series, there are a lot of questions about its cast. Some characters are based on real people; others are composite, fictional characters who are loosely based on a collection of real people.

So, who makes up the cast of Painkiller? Here are the people who helped bring this disturbing story to life.

If you or someone you know is seeking help for substance use, call the SAMHSA National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

Richard Sackler (A Real Person)

Richard Sackler is the very real former president and CEO of Purdue Pharma. He’s played by Matthew Broderick in the series, who has been in a ton of stuff you’ve probably seen, including Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, The Producers, and The Cable Guy. Fun fact: He’s married to Sarah Jessica Parker.

Courtesy | John Francis - Netflix

Arthur Sackler (A Real Person)

Arthur Sackler is the brother of Mortimer and Raymond Sackler and one of the original owners of Purdue Pharma. Despite dying a decade before OxyContin ever hit the market, his marketing techniques were used to promote the drug to the masses. Arthur is played in the movie by Clark Gregg, who has been in a bunch of Marvel movies— Iron Man, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Thor, The Avengers, Captain Marvel, Ultimate Spider-Man—along with How I Met Your Father, 500 Days of Summer, and Sex and the City.

Netflix

U.S. Attorney John Brownlee (A Real Person)

John Brownlee is the U.S. attorney who led the investigation against Purdue Pharma for misbranding OxyContin, eventually arguing the case against Rudy Giuliani (Purdue's lawyer). Actor Tyler Ritter plays John, and you’ve probably also seen him in things like Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Modern Family, and Grey’s Anatomy.

Netflix

Shannon Schaeffer (Not A Real Person)

Shannon is a former college athlete who takes a job at Purdue Pharma as a sales rep. She’s not a real person. Shannon is played by West Duchovny, who has been in The X-Files, Saint X, and The Magicians.

Netflix

Edie Flowers (Not A Real Person)

Edie Flowers is a composite character of lawyers involved in the case against Purdue Pharma. She’s played by Uzo Aduba, who made a name for herself in shows like Orange is the New Black, In Treatment, and Mrs. America.

Netflix

Glen Kryger (Not A Real Person)

Glen is a family man who is injured at his auto-shop and is prescribed OxyContin. He becomes addicted to the drug and eventually overdoses and dies. This character represents the thousands of people who have died during the opioid epidemic. Glen is played by Taylor Kitsch, who also starred in Friday Night Lights, True Detective, and X-Men Origins: Wolverine.

Netflix

Britt Hufford (Not A Real Person)

Britt Hufford is a veteran sales rep for Purdue Pharma who mentors Shannon. She’s played by Dina Shihabi, who has also been in Madam Secretary, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, and Daredevil.

Netflix

Dr. Curtis Wright (A Real Person)

Dr. Curtis Wright is real a doctor who greenlit OxyContin’s approval for the Food and Drug Administration, and took a job with Purdue Pharma a year later. Curtis is played by Noah Harpster, who has mostly had small roles in things like Grey’s Anatomy, Californication, and Bad Teacher.

Netflix

Mortimer Sackler (A Real Person)

Mortimer Sackler is one of the real, original Sackler brothers who bought Purdue Pharma. John Rothman plays Mortimer in the series—he’s starred in a ton of big-name movies, including The Devil Wears Prada, Ghostbusters, and Big.

Netflix

