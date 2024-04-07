You can get paid $10K to cuddle with kittens at the Humane Society of Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — If you love kittens and some extra cash, this may be the perfect gig for you.

The ACANA pet food team is offering one cat lover $10,000 to cuddle with kittens at the Humane Society of Tampa Bay, a partner of Best Friends Animal Society.

In a social media post, the company announced the opening of its “Official Kitten Cuddler” contest. The winner will spend four hours one day in June at the Humane Society to give all the cats their love and attention.

They said cuddling helps with healthy bonding and socialization skills before the kittens find their fur-ever home. According to ACANA, research also shows that those who interact with pets “have significantly lower heart rates and blood pressure than people without pets.”

ACANA is aiming to help cats get a strong start during “kitten season,” which falls from May through November. This is a time when an influx of orphaned kittens arrive at shelters needing help, and a home.

The pet food team will also donate 5,000 cases of wet kitten food this month, valued at $250,000, along with 120,000 meals for the animals.

To be eligible to apply, you must be a resident of the United States and be over the age of 18. To state the obvious, they recommend those who enter to not be allergic to cats.

Click here to enter the contest and view the full contest rules. All entries must be submitted before Wednesday, April 10 at 10 p.m. EST.

