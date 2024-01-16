Padma Lakshmi Goes for Gold in Metallic Heels at Emmy Awards 2024
Padma Lakshmi twirled on the 75th Emmy Awards red carpet on Monday in Los Angeles, wearing a green Greek goddess Marchesa gown, revealing golden open-toe stilettos.
The “Top Chef” host and model’s stunning look was elevated to the heavens with shiny gold stiletto sandals with an approximately 5-inch heel, thick rounded toe strap and slim ankle strap.
The metallic shoes coordinated with her custom Marchesa gown’s bronze detailing at the straps and bodice, and reflected its lively lime green color. The silky dress featured a fitted, intricate bodice and a drapey, long skirt, which she danced and spun with on the Emmys carpet.
Lakshmi completed the look with a stack of gold bangles on one wrist, a coral pink lip, and her long hair wavy down her back. She was styled by Jason Rembert, who she’s worked with before, including at the Creative Arts Emmy’s last week, where she wore a silver ad gold strapless Prabal Gurung gown.
The celebrity chef brought her 13-year-old daughter, Krishna, for a rare public appearance to walk the carpet and attend the exclusive awards show by her side.
Lakshmi was up for three more Emmy Awards: Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Competition Program and Outstanding Reality Competition Program for “Top Chef,” for which she is the host and an executive producer. She is also nominated for Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series Or Special for her Hulu show “Taste The Nation.”
The 75th Emmy Awards takes place Jan. 15 at the Peacock Theatre at L.A. Live in downtown Los Angeles after being delayed by the 2023 Hollywood actors and writers strikes.
