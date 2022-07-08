Padma Lakshmi explains why shooting nude is 'often easier' with a woman photographer

Padma Lakshmi explained why she’s more comfortable shooting nude photos when a woman is behind the camera.

The Top Chef host, 51, took to Instagram on Thursday to post a series of throwback photos of herself wearing jewelry, heels — and nothing else. The Love, Loss, and What We Ate author explained in her caption that the “unearthed” images were taken by photographer and director Ellen von Unwerth, after model Iman “roped” her into doing the shoot as part of a collection to be auctioned off for the Elton John AIDS Foundation.

