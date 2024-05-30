Paddling and fossil beds: Get outside this weekend with these Indiana events

The calendar flips to June on Saturday and with that change comes Indiana's summer season, bringing plenty of outdoor opportunities for Hoosiers.

State and local parks around Indiana are hosting bird-watching hikes, foraging tips, and paddling adventures. There’s even a B.I.N.G.O. game at O'Bannon Woods State Park with prizes.

The first weekend in June might see some wet weather, but don't let that deter you. The National Weather Service in Indianapolis is predicting a slight chance of showers Saturday with highs in the upper 70s. Sunday will see a chance of thunderstorms with highs right around 80 degrees.

Get out on the water this weekend or enjoy bird watching and other outdoor activities around Indiana.

See snakes and beavers, ID leaves on Friday

Snakes Alive, 11 a.m. at Chain O'Lakes State Park in Albion: Meet the park’s naturalist outside the Nature Center and learn about native snakes and why they are so beneficial to Hoosiers.

Discover the Fossil Beds Hike, 1 p.m. at Falls of the Ohio State Park in Clarksville: Discover the wonders of the fossil beds with a park naturalist. See Devonian marine fossils and discuss how they lived, what they ate, how and why they were preserved. This free hike lasts 60 minutes. Meet on deck. Please wear shoes suitable for walking on rocks. Free fossil brochure will be provided to all participants.

Leaf ID Hike, 2 p.m. at Potato Creek State Park in North Liberty: There are many ways to identify a tree. On this hike, learn how to identify trees based on their leaf shape. Meet at Quaking Aspen shelter to begin the one-mile hike on Trail 3.

Leave it to Beavers, 2 p.m. at Chain O'Lakes State Park in Albion: Put on a detective cap and investigate what makes beavers so great at what they do, and how they influence biodiversity. Join the group at the historic Stanley Schoolhouse for a hike around Finster Lake and search for clues. Fun for all ages.

Night Sky Wellness Walk, 9 p.m. at Prophetstown State Park in West Lafayette: Join a naturalist for a guided night walk. During this leisurely stroll, hikers fine tune their senses using sight, smell and sound. End the walk and stargaze with a telescope. Bring a blanket to lounge and enjoy. This walk is about 0.5 miles in length and takes place on flat, level ground. Meet at the Meadow View Picnic Area.

Hit the water or clean up trails on Saturday

Dunes-Calumet Audubon Society Bird Walk, 8 a.m. at Indiana Dunes State Park in Chesterton: Any level of birder can join the Dunes-Calumet Audubon Society leader and naturalist Dan Barriball at the Wilson Shelter parking lot for this 2-3 hour walk to look for spring bird migrants. Registration is required and participants must sign-up here: eventbrite.com/e/june-spring-migration-bird-walk-tickets-875787563177

Paddle Prowl, 9 a.m. at Chain O'Lakes State Park in Albion: Meet at boat rental for a family-friendly paddle “hike.” Don’t forget your water shoes for this leisurely paddle prowl. You can rent a kayak or canoe, or you can bring your own for this tour. Non-motorized lake permit required.

Trail Troopers, 10 a.m. at Holliday Park in Indy: Join a group of dedicated volunteers, the Trail Troopers, for a morning of cleanup, trash removal and weed wrangling. Meet in the Nature Center auditorium before hitting the trails. Register here: hollidaypark.org/volunteer

Plants in History Walk, 10 a.m. CT at Harmonie State Park in New Harmony: Walk through time on a short section of Trail 2. Meet at the Nature Center at 10 a.m. central time and travel back hundreds of years in a matter of minutes. Learn about historic uses for plants and trees.

Cedar waxwings, scat identification and more on Sunday

Guided Hike, 8 a.m. CT at Willow Slough FWA in Morocco: The hike will follow the Savannah Loop in Area 14 of the property that provides 1.25- and 2.5-mile trail options. On the hike, view oak savannah habitat, wildlife and wildflowers. The hike will start at the Area 14 parking lot (14P) located off of N 600 W (approximate coordinates: 41.027360, -87.509054). The parking lot is just northwest of the Willow Slough FWA Shooting Range turn off, 1631 N 600 W, Morocco, IN 4796.

Woodpecker Walk, 10 a.m. at Fort Harrison State Park in Indy: Join a park naturalist to learn about the variety of woodpeckers that may be heard and seen throughout the park. Meet at the Delaware Lake parking lot with water and comfortable shoes for a 2-mile hike. Binoculars optional but highly recommended.

Nature B.I.N.G.O., 11 a.m. at O'Bannon Woods State Park in Corydon: Stop by the Hickory Hollow Nature Center to pick up a B.I.N.G.O. sheet. Take it outside and explore the surrounding areas to see if you can find items on the list to make a B.I.N.G.O. Bring your completed B.I.N.G.O. sheet back to the Nature Center for a prize.

Discover the Fossil Beds Hike, 1 p.m. at Falls of the Ohio State Park in Clarksville: Discover the wonders of the fossil beds with a park naturalist. See Devonian marine fossils and discuss how they lived, what they ate, how and why they were preserved. This free hike lasts 60 minutes. Meet on deck. Please wear shoes suitable for walking on rocks. Free fossil brochure will be provided to all participants.

Tracks and Scat, 1 p.m. at Fort Harrison State Park in Indy: Have you ever wondered who's leaving those footprints in the woods? Have you ever questioned who's leaving scat in the bushes? Join the park naturalist in the program room for a presentation over common tracks and scat you might see throughout the park. Program will last 30 minutes, and a snack is provided.

Meet a raptor, 2:30 p.m. at Eagle Creek Park in Indy: Join a naturalist at the Ornithology Center to discover the world of raptors! You will meet one of the park’s Raptor Ambassadors and see a special training demonstration. These Sunday programs usually feature Freyja the Peregrine Falcon. Most programs will be outside, weather permitting. If the program is moved indoors, it will be limited to the first 5 people. Please call ahead if you plan to bring a large group: 317-327-BIRD. Free with park admission.

Foraging 101, 3 p.m. at McCormick's Creek State Park in Spencer: Join Naturalist Jessie at the Trailside Shelter to learn about native summer edibles. Learn about DNR policy on foraging on public lands and how to sustainably harvest.

Waxwing Walk, 3 p.m. at Falls of the Ohio State Park in Clarksville: The end of May and early June is peak viewing for beautiful Cedar Waxwings. Bird watching enthusiast Mike Gibson will take participants to places where these birds feed. Bring binoculars or a camera with a telephoto lens. Free program meets in the picnic area.

Wilderness adventure later in June

Central Indiana Wilderness Club, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. at Holliday Park in Indy: Founded in 1982, Central Indiana Wilderness Club is a nonprofit volunteer-run club organized for the purpose of providing education and affordable wilderness adventures. Meetings are open to the public, ages 16 and up. Visit www.ciwclub.org for more information. No registration required.

