Pacsun Hosts Bodega-Style Shopping Experience at Soho Flagship

Instant grocery delivery startup Zepto has raised $200 million in a new funding round at a valuation of $1.4 billion, it said Friday, at a time when most other firms in the category have either died or are struggling. The funding makes Zepto the first Indian startup to attain the unicorn status this year. StepStone Group, an influential LP in many venture funds including Nexus Venture Partners, led Zepto's Series E funding in what is the U.S. firm's first direct investment in India.