Can Ozempic Get You Pregnant? Experts Weigh In

'Ozempic babies' is a term trending on social media. Here's what you need to know.

There have been a lot of conversations happening online about using Ozempic, a drug used to treat diabetes, to get pregnant. From Reddit threads to private Facebook groups, people seem fascinated with how Ozempic may (or may not) impact fertility. The term "Ozempic babies" is even on the rise.



In a viral TikTok video, user @dkalsolive gushes as she describes getting pregnant while using Ozempic. "I got pregnant on a GLP-1," the TikTok user says. "I was taking semaglutide, which is also known as Ozempic, and I got pregnant."



In the video, which has over 700,000 views, the TikTok user claims that Ozempic can lower the effectiveness of birth control and boost fertility, and cites some murky science. In the comments section are hundreds of TikTokers saying that they also got pregnant while using Ozempic—even with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), a hormone condition which can impact fertility.



But is Ozempic safe to use as a fertility booster, and what does the science really say about how it works? Experts weigh in on what is fact and fiction.



What To Know about Ozempic and Weight Loss

According to the manufacturer, Ozempic is an injection medication that was FDA-approved in 2017 for Type 2 diabetes. The drug, generically known as semaglutide, lowers blood sugar, which is crucial for managing Type 2 diabetes.

One now famous side-effect of semaglutide is that it causes rapid weight loss, which has led to a sharp rise in the off-label use of Ozempic. The FDA has since approved a second version, Wegovy, used specifically for weight loss.



"It is a glucagon-like-peptide (GLP-1) agonist, which mimics the gut hormone called GLP-1," explains Iman Saleh, MD, an OB-GYN, and Director of Obesity Medicine at Northwell Health's South Shore University Hospital in New York. "The GLP-1 hormone's main job is to lower blood glucose levels after eating a meal."

It can decrease the appetite. "In addition, it delays gastric emptying, which means it slows the movement of food from the stomach into the intestines, allowing patients to feel fuller faster and longer," says Dr. Saleh. "Therefore, weight loss occurs."



Does Ozempic Interfere With Birth Control?

One constant refrain online is that Ozempic can interfere with birth control, making it easier to get pregnant.

Since semaglutide causes a delay in gastric emptying, it may interfere with the absorption of any medication taken orally.

But Dr. Saleh points out, "Further research needs to be done in order to determine the actual mechanism, as well as if Ozempic truly interferes with oral contraception."

To date, little research has been done on the subject. However, one oft-cited study done in 2015 demonstrated that semaglutide does not have harmful effects on birth control.



What experts put emphasis on, though, is the drug's impact on weight loss. Research shows weight loss can improve fertility. Plus, weight gain has been associated with increased insulin resistance, which can impact ovulation.

"Many women stop ovulating when they gain weight and have elevated insulin levels," says Mitchell Roslin, MD, Director of Bariatric Surgery at Northern Westchester Hospital in Mount Kisco, New York, part of Northwell Health. "The best treatment for insulin resistance and elevated fasting insulin is weight loss and exercise. With these changes of weight loss, insulin levels drop, and ovulation begins to occur."



In other words, Dr. Roslin says, "Ozempic leads to weight loss, which improves odds of ovulation."

This can also play a role for people with PCOS.

"Many people with PCOS have a component of insulin resistance, which affects both the glucose and insulin metabolism," says Dr. Saleh. "Insulin plays an important role in ovarian function. Therefore, insulin resistance may cause irregular ovulation in these patients, decreasing fertility and making it difficult to conceive."

Medications like Ozempic, Mounjaro, Wegovy, and Zepbound effectively work to increase insulin sensitivity and may be beneficial for patients with PCOS, adds Dr. Saleh.



Is Ozempic Safe To Take While Pregnant or Trying To Get Pregnant?

The short answer is no—semaglutide is not safe to take while pregnant or trying to get pregnant.



According to the FDA, pregnant people should not take semaglutide. Animal studies have shown that it can lead to birth defects.



"There have not been any studies conducted in pregnant women, and therefore it's not recommended at this time," says Dr. Saleh. "In addition, as an OB-GYN, I do not recommend intentional weight loss during pregnancy. We recommend that women who are taking these medications stop two months prior to starting to conceive."

People trying to conceive should always focus on healthy habits that can support a healthy pregnancy.

"Women who become pregnant should continue to exercise and eat a healthy diet that should have one-third protein and two-thirds foods high in fiber," says Dr. Roslin.



Most importantly, speak with your health care provider before taking any weight loss drugs, especially if you are pregnant or are trying to become pregnant. And if you have any concerns about your birth control, make sure to consult with your health care provider too.



