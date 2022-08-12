Cindy Crawford and Paula Abdul share their secret to youthful skin — and it's available on Amazon

Cindy Crawford's secret to good skin is out. (Photo: Getty Images)

Hollywood has many secrets when it comes to defying the aging gods, but if you think it's all about using dozens of products and fancy photo filters then you've got it all wrong! In fact, there's one brand that celebs like Cindy Crawford, Paula Abdul and Brooke Shields turn to time and time again — Oxygenetix. Surprisingly, it's not just sold in exclusive Beverly Hills shops, it's available on Amazon.

Oxygenetix Oxygenetix Hydro-Matrix Oxygenating Moisturizer $59 $59 at Amazon Oxygenetix's moisturizing formula promotes the growth of collagen, new skin cells and connective tissue while being a breathable base you can use before a makeup look.

Oygenetix's Hydro-Matrix Oxygenating Moisturizer is formulated with hyaluronic acid, which dermatologists say is one of the best hydrating ingredients available. It also contains vitamin E, an age-old moisturizing ingredient, and soothing aloe vera. It's also packed with other unique ingredients that stimulate skin cell renewal and help the skin absorb more oxygen.

Many professionals in the entertainment industry have used the hydrator on movie sets and before major red carpets — or as part of their nighttime routines. But celebs aren't the only fans.

One Amazon reviewer raved: "This is, by far, the BEST moisturizer I've ever used. I have VERY sensitive and acne-prone skin. Cystic acne had left my face looking like it had more craters than the moon... I literally tried several dozen different face moisturizers - none of them worked. Until... I found this product. It's soothing, creamy, non-greasy, that still feels lightweight."

"Perfect moisturizer," said a customer who gave the lotion five stars. "It will last more than 12hrs or until I take it off; and it gives your face an instant lift!"

Along with a moisturizer, Oxygenetix also has a foundation that is now regularly used on famous faces such as Paula Abdul, Brooke Shields, Margot Robbie, and Cindy Crawford. Their product is the official foundation of three film studios and 18 T.V. shows including, Glee, The Middle, Mike & Molly.

Oxygenetix Oxygenetix Oxygenating Foundation $66 $66 at Amazon When applied over Oxygenating Moisturizer, Oxygenating Foundation acts as a virtual second skin, allowing the face to breathe and heal.

"Great for aging skin with a few wrinkles," exclaimed a reviewer. "This is the first foundation that I found that actually does not sink into wrinkles and dry out. It’s pricey because the bottle is very small, but you only have to use a little bit to get good coverage. This will be my go to foundation from now on."

"It goes on well and mixing the moisturizer that goes with it is amazing. It makes the base sheer and leaves a lovely translucent sheer look... we love it!" agreed Loz Schiavo, a makeup artist for hit Netflix show Peaky Blinders.

This is your chance to look like a celebrity without spending a fortune. Who knows, maybe the paparazzi will soon follow you.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

