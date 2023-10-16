Oxford experiencing social media page hacks

Oct. 16—OXFORD — The city's Facebook pages have been hacked and attempts are underway to correct the problems.

Subscribers to the city of Oxford's Facebook page received notifications on Friday the name of the page has been changed to "Hadley Julia."

Since then, the page still bears all the city's "about" information with the address of City Hall and general details about the city; however, it says the locations of the page manager "include Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia and others."

The postings have included pictures of couples being intimate to a degree many might find offensive.

Marketing director Stacy Booth said the city has been in touch with Meta, Facebook's parent company, in an attempt to get the hacking stopped.

"We have been appreciative of the many businesses that have reached out to us offering to help and letting us know we are not the only ones who have had to deal with a situation like this," Booth said.

"We do apologize for any offense these posts have caused," she said. "I believe our subscribers know that is not the type of material we either approve of or would post."

The page for Choccolocco Park was also hacked Aug. 1 with someone adding unauthorized postings.

Booth said the city has been successful in getting those posts stopped with the last one appearing Aug. 7.

"Something like this does feel like someone is breaking into your house," Booth said. "We hope to get this resolved as quickly as possible as the city of Oxford wants to maintain good communications with our citizens and the world at large."

