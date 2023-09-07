Oxford active shooter charged with attempted murder, burglary

Sep. 7—OXFORD — A Birmingham man has been charged with two counts of attempted murder and two counts of burglary after an active shooter incident near the I-20 interchange Thursday afternoon.

Chief Bill Partridge said 23-year-old Justin Chapman was taken into custody at the scene and more charges are pending in the case which remains under investigation with one person in critical condition.

The Oxford Police Department responded to a reported active shooter near the I-20 interchange around noon where the alleged shooter was reported to have fired several rounds.

The alleged shooter had reportedly been driving erratically before pulling off the interstate and confronting someone walking on the side of the road. The two reportedly got into an argument when the driver allegedly went to his car and retrieved a gun.

Another car is reported to have stopped to see what was happening when the suspect fired into that car, the police chief said.

No one was hurt in that vehicle, but the suspect returned to the man walking by the road and shot him. He was airlifted to UAB and is reported to be in critical condition.

The suspect then fired shots into the RaceTrack at Grace Street and an occupied vehicle in that parking lot.

When officers arrived on the scene, the suspect surrendered.

Partridge said no other information is being released at this time as it remains an active investigation.

Staff Writer Brian Graves: 256-236-1551.