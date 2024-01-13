Ox cheek hotpot with ginger recipe

This Chinatown favourite takes a while to cook - but it's worth it - Matt Austin

I often eat this dish in Chinatown, and in some restaurants it’s cooked with tripe, tendons and flank – all of which take a long time to cook in order to be tender but are well worth it.

You can serve this with various garnishes, such as shredded spring onion, ginger and chilli, wilted ramson leaves, greens or three-cornered leek. I also like it with chunks of turnip or white radish finished in the sauce.

Timings

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 2 hours 45 minutes

Serves

4-6

Ingredients

1 tbsp vegetable or corn oil, for frying

flour, for coating

1kg ox cheeks, cut into 3-4 cm chunks

2 litres beef stock (not too strong)

1 head of garlic, halved

1 star anise

60g root ginger, sliced

2 medium onions, quartered, or 2 shallots, halved

1 tbsp light soy sauce

2 tsp cornflour, diluted in a little water

sprigs of coriander, to serve

Method

Heat the oil in a large frying pan. Season and lightly flour the ox cheeks and brown them all over in the pan for about 5 minutes. Place the cheeks in a large, heavy-based saucepan with the rest of the ingredients except the cornflour and coriander. Bring to the boil and simmer very gently with a lid on for about 2 hours, or until tender. Once tender, remove the pieces of cheek from the pan to a plate and strain the sauce (reserving the ginger slices). Return the sauce to the pan with the slices of ginger and simmer until it has reduced by about half (it will have strengthened in flavour), then stir in enough of the diluted cornflour to just slightly thicken it. Return the beef to the sauce. Serve in warmed bowls with sprigs of coriander and your choice of other garnish.