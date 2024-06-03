Owner of world’s biggest fossilized poop collection opens museum

What should you do when you have the world’s largest collection of fossilized poop? Open a Poozeum, of course.

At least, that’s what George Frandsen has dubbed his newly-opened museum in Williams, Arizona, which offers visitors free access to the approximately 8,000 pieces that make up his coprolite collection, better known as fossilized poop.

“Initially, many people react with a ‘yuck’ face or laughter when they first hear about the Poozeum. However, after witnessing the collection, their reactions often shift to shock at the diverse and intriguing nature of coprolites,” Frandsen told Guinness World Records.

“Given that most people have little to no experience with coprolites, it’s enjoyable to introduce them to this fascinating world and share the wonders they hold.”

Frandsen has long been fascinated by dinosaurs and fossils, and that interest extended to fossilized poop when he first saw one aged 18 on a visit to a rock and fossil shop in Utah.

“Instantly, I found it both hilarious and fascinating,” he said. “This sparked my curiosity, leading me to learn everything I could about coprolites. I soon realized that these peculiar prehistoric ‘time capsules’ offer direct insights into the diets, behaviours, and environments of ancient creatures.”

There are about 8,000 pieces in the collection. - Courtesy Poozeum

He initially founded the museum as an online resource center in 2014 and created a traveling fossilized poop exhibition to be displayed in museums across the US when he realized they were often not displayed in mainstream places.

“The enthusiastic response from visitors to these temporary exhibits highlighted the demand for a dedicated space where coprolites could be prominently showcased and their scientific significance thoroughly explored,” Frandsen added.

So, he quit his job at a large healthcare company, sold his house, moved 2,000 miles to Williams – known as the gateway to the Grand Canyon – and pursued his “crazy idea” of starting a Poozeum, he said.

There, visitors can view pieces like the largest fossilized poo by a carnivorous animal, which measures 67.5 centimeters (26.6 inches) by 15.7 centimeters (6.2 inches) and likely came from a Tyrannosaurus Rex. The collection also features several coprolites with teeth inside them or bite marks on their surface.

