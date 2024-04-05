Owner of the Purple Pig in Marlborough looks to Texas roots in pursuit of BBQ favorites

Mike and Ejona Winslett ― shown here with their children Mikaela, 14, and Mason, 13 ― are the owners of the recently opened Purple Pig Takeout & Catering in Marlborough.

The Purple Pig Takeout & Catering in Marlborough is a new restaurant from Michael Winslett, an executive chef who has spent 30 years in the industry, most notably in fine dining and catering.

The chef opened the Purple Pig at 505 Boston Post Road West, Twin Boro Crossing Plaza, in mid-February, leasing space formerly occupied by a pizzeria. Winslett said he had looked at properties closer to his Worcester home, including Twisted Fork Bistro in Cherry Valley. Twisted Fork had been permanently closed for a while when Winslett made an inquiry. At the time, the owner had a prospective buyer and the restaurant remains up for sale.

Last fall, Winslett decided it was the time to strike out on his own, explaining that opening a restaurant was always in the back of his mind. He’s originally from Texas, a state where barbecue is serious business, he said. He uses authentic recipes and ingredients, “ensuring every bite is full of flavor and culture.” Barbecue takes him back home, he said.

Winslett said Twin Boro Crossing is a busy shopping center and gets a lot of foot traffic, driving more customers to the Purple Pig, especially for takeout. Some of the lifestyle changes triggered by the pandemic might have been temporary, others like takeout food is still strong. For restaurants, takeout is here to stay, said Winslett. Online orders can be an economic lifeline, he said.

At the Purple Pig, the chef’s seasonal menu is straightforward, with the introduction, “We smoke the good stuff.”

Smoked meats, handmade sauces and from scratch sides are on the menu. Texas All Meat Chili leads the list of soups and snacks to include Potato Skins (Pepper Jack cheese, smoked beef brisket, pulled pork, broccoli and roasted peppers). There’s a wide selection of BBQ favorites from brisket to ribs, pulled pork, turkey breast and smoked all-beef Texas sausage. The restaurant also has Buttermilk Chicken Tenders, Burnt Ends, Street Corn, Loaded Baked Potatoes and Sandwiches (Three Little Pigs Panini, Smoked Turkey Panini, Beef Short Rib Panini, Mushroom and Truffle Panini, etc.), Salads and Grains and Ribs. Combos and Sides round out the menu. Catering offers BBQ Packages, Platters, etc. Note: New seasonal menu items will be introduced next month and additional Mac and Cheese flavors.

The Purple Pig is small and casual, with several tables that seat about eight people. Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday; 2 to 9 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sunday. Visit www.thepurplepigrestaurant.com Telephone: (774) 843-7936; Connect on social media. The business offers the same warm, inviting service whether you stop in for lunch, pick up food or have the business deliver catering.

Winslett previously was executive chef at Pepper’s Artful Events in Northborough. Owners John and Susan Lawrence, who owned Pepper’s for 35 years, sold the business in late 2022 to Gourmet Caterers of Boston and Winslett remained on staff before opening his own place. He said he was happy that he had the opportunity to work with the Lawrences, describing them as “great people” They have visited the Purple Pig, he said.

Winslett held the title of Executive Chef and General Manager at Samuel Slater’s restaurant when it officially opened at Indian Ranch in Webster in 2018. He played an integral part in the launch of the restaurant project, from kitchen design to innovative menus and had overall responsibility for all the food that came out of the kitchen. Winslett has worked in corporate and chain restaurants and hotels and has received numerous awards. His father, who owned a restaurant, inspired his passion in culinary, he said.

A supporter of a sustainable food system, locally produced products and ingredients, the chef has collaborated with local farmers on farm-to-table dinner events. He’s considering the idea of partnering with a local farm for an outdoor, southern-style barbecue dinner in summer or early fall.

When asked what he enjoyed most about being a chef, Winslett’s answer was “the food culture.” The ability to create great food, he said. “It’s a career with plenty of opportunities.”

Winslett and his wife, Ejona, have four children. During busy days, such as holidays, Ejona, who has a part-time medical job, helps out at the Purple Pig, alongside two of the couple’s oldest school-age children. She said her husband is a workaholic chef, but manages work-life balance. He rarely cooks at home, she said, but he’s the barbecue chef master when the couple hosts an annual summer party in their backyard. Husband and wife joke about how the Marlborough restaurant was named. “Mike for the longest time has wanted a pet mini pig,” said Ejona. “Well, now he has one and it’s with him all the time.” As for Winslett, he said he still would like to own the real- life pet.

Diners in Central Massachusetts and Boston have turned to social media to learn about the Purple Pig, especially customers interested in Southern comfort food, said Winslett.

This month, the chef will introduce a special of Two Half Rack of Ribs, with choice of two sides and cornbread, $25. Check social media or the restaurant website for more information. He also plans to offer seasonal items, such as strawberry shortcake. In summer, customers will be able to cool down with a classic root beer float.

This year, National BBQ Day is on May 16, but don’t wait until then to visit the Purple Pig Takeout and Catering.

Tatnuck Meat & Seafood on Pleasant Street has closed after 50 years in business.

Fond memories of Tatnuck Meat & Seafood

The recent announcement that Worcester’s Tatnuck Meat & Seafood, a family-owned staple in the community for 50 years, had permanently closed is a reminder of how the over-the-counter butcher shop made memories through food.

Declining business and health issues for founder and longtime owner Harvey Slarskey resulted in the closure, according to Slarskey’s son, Michael.

Through the years, I interviewed Harvey Slarskey numerous times, especially near holidays like Thanksgiving when I was assigned the annual story about what a Thanksgiving meal would cost, focusing on retail fresh and frozen turkey prices. Slarksey was always available for comment, on and off the record.

The neighborhood shop at 1100 Pleasant St. on the West Side of city was an intimate place, where Slarskey knew customers’ names and their favorite cuts of meat. He explained meat cuts and how to cook them, sometimes sharing favorite recipes with both novice and experienced home cooks.

In 2011, Tatnuck Meat Market began offering seafood after Tatnuck Seafood, located a couple doors down from Slarskey’s business, permanently closed. Slarskey proudly displayed haddock, halibut, salmon, shucked oysters, smoked salmon, cooked and uncooked shrimp and lobsters in refrigerated cases. The business became Tatnuck Meat & Seafood.

Yes, there are local butcher shops around, but not as many as there once was. In the city, Robert and Joan Culbert opened Emerald Meats Butcher Shop, 347 Chandler St., in 2004 and continue to operate the business. Several years ago, Crown Meat Market opened in space formerly occupied by Crown Bakery on Gold Star Boulevard. D’Errico’s Market, a staple in Worcester, recently was taken over by Vitoria Meat Market, a Brazilian-owned business with five locations across the Boston area. Most memorable was in 2021 when Fairway Beef Company in the Canal District closed for good after 75 years in business.

As for the neighborhood Tatnuck Meat & Seafood, it will be remembered as a place that prided itself on quality and where the white-coated Harvey Slarskey brought a personal touch to the table.

