Need your own Tiki bar and putting green? Sandwich home offers that and more at $2.25M

We all deserve resort-like amenities, and this beautiful Sandwich home delivers them in style. There's a heated pool with a waterfall and hot tub, plus a putting green that includes a tee area for chip and putt fun. And don't forget the large patio, the Tiki bar and the amazing outdoor fireplace — wow!

Priced at $2,250,000, the Colonial style home features five bedrooms, four full bathrooms and two half bathrooms. "It has such an inviting atmosphere," said listing agent Barbara Corcoran of William Raveis Real Estate. "It's one of the best houses I've ever listed."

The open concept interior is perfect or entertaining, highlighted by cathedral ceilings and skylights and oversized windows that bring natural light into the home. Large living and gathering areas, including a spacious sunroom, flow effortlessly to the dining and kitchen spaces and offer lovely views of the backyard paradise.

This lovely Sandwich home features resort-like amenities including a putting green, heated pool and a hot tub.

A three car garage offers room for automobiles and splendid extra space is found in the property's carriage house, which has large bay doors that allow boat storage or room for additional cars. A finished second level space in the carriage house would make a perfect office or art studio.

Set on a large 1.38-acre lot, the home offers spacious and level lawn areas and mature plantings. And it's worth mentioning the amazing outdoor setup again, because very few properties are graced by such luxurious and fun features. With the pool, putting green and Tiki bar, you'll be hard-pressed to ever leave the house!

But the home's great location means getting out and about will be easy. Sandy Neck Beach Park is less than five miles away. Sandwich Hollows Golf Club is about two miles from the home. And for those bigger adventures, you can hop on Route 6, with access just a mile from the house.

If you're seeking a fantastic house that has it all, it may well be worth a trip to this scenic part of Cape Cod for a look-see.

HOUSE DETAILSAddress: 11 Old Farm Lane, SandwichPrice: $2,250,000Rooms: five bedrooms, four full bathrooms, two half bathsSquare feet: 3,366Lot size: 1.38 acresYear built: 1995MLS#: 22400771Contact: Barbara Corcoran, William Raveis Real Estate, 508-648-7569

Eric Williams, when not solving Curious Cape Cod mysteries, writes about a variety of ways to enjoy the Cape, the weather, wildlife and other subjects. Contact him at ewilliams@capecodonline.com. Follow him on X: @capecast.

Thanks to our subscribers, who help make this coverage possible. If you are not a subscriber, please consider supporting quality local journalism with a Cape Cod Times subscription. Here are our subscription plans.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Cape Cod real estate for sale: Sandwich home with golf green, hot tub