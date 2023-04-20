We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

This colorful water bottle has over 47.4 million views on TikTok — and it's on sale

Izabella Zaydenberg
TikTok is chock full of product recommendations for just about anything. The platform's latest obsession: an under-$30 reusable water bottle from a low-key brand — and it's so popular, the hashtag #owalawaterbottle has over 47.4 million views. Let that sink in.

Owala

Owala FreeSip Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle

$20$28Save $8
This mega-popular bottle has legions of fans — both on Amazon and on TikTok.
$20 at Amazon

The phenom in question: the mega-popular Owala FreeSip Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle. At first glance, it looks just like any other nice refillable bottle: A stainless steel exterior, leak-proof lid, carry loop for easy transport. It's what's under the lid that counts, though.

The bottle has a dual-purpose spout that allows for swigs (just tilt it back to get a big gulp) and an indent for sipping upright, thanks to a built-in straw. A button keeps the spouts closed, plus an additional lock for extra security (and so it doesn't leak in your purse).

The bottle comes in three sizes — 24-, 32-, and 40-ounces — and 10 colors. The 24-ounce is the one currently marked down to the lowest price of 2023, with some colors starting at $18 (though most ring in at $20, down from $28).

It's not just TikTokers that are raving about the bottle — over 13,500 reviewers five-star reviewers can't get enough, either.

Plenty of shoppers swear it's the best water bottle they ever owned. Shares one: "This is THE water bottle. It has replaced my current emotional-support water bottle. It never leaks and I throw it in my book bag all the time. The fact that I can drink out of the straw part and by tipping the water bottle back like plastic bottles makes it superior. I take this everywhere with me."

three water bottles
You'll want one in every color (and plenty to give as gifts, too). (Photo: Amazon)

Another bonus? If you like you water ice cold, this is the bottle for you. One shopper explains: "Like an adult sippy cup. I drink so much more water with this. There's a hidden straw but you can also tip it back to drink or pour. Keeps drinks cold forever. If I go to sleep with water and ice, the ice is still frozen in the morning."

Have a soda problem? Drink too much flavored seltzers? This bottle might help you break the habit. Says one fan: "I have increased my water intake dramatically AND am drinking less flavored seltzer waters without missing them (was really drinking a ridiculous amount). So, less waste; less work toting water from store into house and then cans to recycle; less cost — has already paid for itself."

Owala

Owala FreeSip Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle

$18$28Save $10
With two different ways to drink and a condensation-free exterior, it's no wonder these bottles have legions of fans.
$18 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

