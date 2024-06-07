Overwhelmed by gnats? Here's why the gnat populations seem so bad in Iowa this year

While trying to enjoy the nice weather outdoors, some Iowans may have found themselves swatting at pesky black gnats nonstop.

Gnat is a colloquialism for different kinds of tiny flying insects. These gnats you are seeing are called black flies. They are also known as buffalo gnats or turkey gnats. Black flies are no bigger than a fourth of an inch long with a hump-backed body, according to Iowa State University's Extension.

After one too many of these black gnats hit you in the face, one can't help but wonder if these pests are worse than they were last year?

Why are gnats so bad this year?

Black flies typically emerge in the springtime. Gnats are attracted to moist areas where they can lay their larvae. This includes any body of water ranging from rivers and lakes to puddles and rain barrels. This creates a connection between rainfall and fly populations.

It is difficult to say this early in the year how Iowa's heavy rains impacted the black fly populations, said ISU Extension Entomologist Laura Iles. Black flies are fairly local to Iowa and are somewhat problematic every year. They are especially common at dawn and dusk when black flies feed the most, according to ISU Extension.

"If you have been out biking in the woods and had little black things hit you in the face, those are probably the black flies," Iles said.

Do gnats bite?

Only the female black flies suck blood. The venom that is injected into the skin results in itching, swelling and soreness, according to Iowa State University. The female black flies will chew on any part of the body. They tend to target the head just below the hat rim, according to ISU Extension.

Why do gnats follow me?

If you are working up a sweat, there is a good chance some gnats will start chasing after you. That is because gnats are attracted to moisture and salt, according to Orkin.

Be careful though because they are also a vector for pink eye. Gnats are also attracted to the smell of bad breath and carbon dioxide when people exhale, according to Orkin. If you have any fruity or sweet perfumes or shampoos, that could also draw in the gnats.

How can you repel or deter gnats?

Wearing unscented products will help reduce gnats.

High-powered fans or wind will deter gnats.

Wear long sleeves will prevent gnat bites.

Eliminate moist sites such as clogged roof gutters, outdoor potted plants, thick mulch and compost piles to control gnats outside.

When will these gnats die off for the year?

The good news is that there is only one generation of black flies per year. The black flies only have a life span of three weeks. So Iowans will be done with them soon, Iles said.

The next pest Iowans have to worry about due to rainfall is mosquitos.

