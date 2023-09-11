'Happiness in a sweater': Snag this cozy, oversize look for $17, over 60% off

What is it?

Sweater season is just about here! We've cleared out our closets to make room for some new cozy cardis for layering, and in our search for fall- and winter-friendly pieces, there are more than a few chunky-knit classics we’re eyeing right now. Among our favorites: the Pink Queen Oversize Turtleneck Sweater. And you can snap up this versatile little number on sale for as low as $17 when you apply the on-page coupon at Amazon.

Why is it a good deal?

This is the lowest sale price we've seen for this popular sweater, so if you're even thinking of adding it to your cart, we recommend snagging it while it's still over 60% off! Just note that prices vary depending on color and size, but we're seeing most on sale for under $25, which is an excellent deal for a comfy, versatile piece you'll likely be living in until March.

Why do I need this?

This turtleneck pairs perfectly with a mug of hot apple cider and a good book on your couch, but if you want to wear it to your next tailgate party or even a night on the town, it'll work at whatever event you have on your calendar. Perhaps that's why it's loved by nearly 14,000 five-star fans. Despite its name, the Pink Queen comes in dozens of colors and prints, and the 100% acrylic material feels soft against the skin. Shoppers can't say enough about how awesome this sweater is.

Comfy? Check. Cozy? Check. On sale? Yes, please! (Photo: Amazon)

What reviewers say

"This was like wearing a big blanket!" shared a rave reviewer. "I was so comfortable. It's not too heavy, so I didn't get overheated."

"Happiness in a sweater," another elated shopper wrote. ""This sweater is big and chunky. It’s my favorite thing in my closet besides my jogging pants. I have to talk myself out of wearing it every week."

Oversized for style and comfort, this sweater is big enough to have pockets! But it's the length that people like. It hits about mid-thigh, making it great for wearing with leggings.

"Want to look like you put effort into your style, but it took you five minutes?" asked a five-star fan. "This sweater is amazing — pair it with some leggings, a messy bun and it makes it look like you really have it all together, even though you just rolled out of bed 10 minutes before. It has pockets for when you don't know what to do with your hands, and it has enough baggy-ness to hide even the biggest lunch stomach or monthly bloat."

"I love adding leggings under it," shared another savvy shopper for whom it's a perfect one-and-done piece. "This is such an easy outfit for the winter, and so warm and cozy."

"They are comfortable, flattering and I can wear them with leggings and look very put together," reported a five-star fan who bought three. "I add a belt or dress them up with a headband and some jewelry ... Or I don't! And I still look cute. Everyone at work really thinks I'm spending a ton of money on designer items, but honestly I'm just smart shopping."

One downside, says a five-star fan: "The pockets can make the wearer look slightly bigger ‘round the hip, but if you just go up a size or two, it’s not really bad at all. And it’s a super cute dress!! Plus it’s soft and I love the pockets."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon style and beauty deals? Check these out:

Beauty and wellness

Raemao Massage Gun $50 $100 Save $50 with coupon See at Amazon

Crest Whitening Emulsions Gel Pen Kit $22 $50 Save $28 See at Amazon

Aerlang Massage Gun $22 $90 Save $68 with coupon See at Amazon

Amzgirl Laser Hair Remover $70 $170 Save $100 with coupon See at Amazon

Heeta Scalp Massager $7 $9 Save $2 See at Amazon

Pritech Electric Foot Callus Remover $24 $30 Save $6 See at Amazon

Aquasonic Black Series Whitening Toothbrush $40 $60 Save $20 See at Amazon

Bitvae Electric Toothbrush $16 $40 Save $24 See at Amazon

Gold Bond Age Renew Crepe Corrector Body Lotion $12 $15 Save $3 See at Amazon

Poppyo Blackhead Remover $30 $46 Save $16 See at Amazon

Style

Crocs Classic Clogs $31 $50 Save $19 See at Amazon

Travelambo Leather Slim Wallet $10 $13 Save $3 See at Amazon

Brabic Bodysuit Shapewear $17 $40 Save $23 See at Amazon

Shapermint Wireless Bra $27 $48 Save $21 with coupon See at Amazon

The Gym People Bootleg Yoga Capris $28 $34 Save $6 See at Amazon

Efan Oversized Sweatshirt $27 $53 Save $26 with coupon See at Amazon

Feethit Shoes $32 $46 Save $14 with coupon See at Amazon

Wirarpa Soft Cotton Underwear, 5-Pack $26 $41 Save $15 with coupon See at Amazon

Adidas Cushioned Quarter Socks (6-Pair) $15 $22 Save $7 See at Amazon