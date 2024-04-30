Overnight trip to the Smokies? Go old-school camping or check out these glamping options

The Great Smoky Mountains National Park is a bucket list for many, as evidenced by the 13.3 million visitors to the park in 2023.

Those who live nearby get to visit more often, of course. But if you want to make more than a day trip out of your time in the Smokies, it's easy to fall prey to the tried and true when it comes to your accommodations.

Knox News has compiled a handy list of places to stay in Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge ranked by budget and pet-friendliness and frequently highlights new hotels or inns of special distinction.

But if you want to commune a little more with nature when you're visiting one of the top parks in the United States, there are a variety of camping and glamping options for you to try. Check out these picks from Afar travel website to get you started.

Great Smoky Mountains National Park campers can choose from multitude of sites

Cades Cove: Everyone knows that Cades Cove is a top place to see wildlife in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, which means the 11-mile loop can be gridlock all summer long. Instead of sitting and stewing in your car, why not camp? Cades Cove campground offers 161 total sites, RV and trailer parking, and modern conveniences like flush toilets and potable water (no hookups or showers, though). A site at Cades Cove, which is open year-round, can be reserved online for $30 per site per night.

Elkmont : Elkmont, the largest and busiest campground in Great Smoky Mountains National Park, was first settled in the 1840s, then became a destination for wealthy travelers a century later. Restored structures are open for tours and 200 mixed tent and RV campsites are available. A site can be reserved online for a $30 fee per site per night.

Deep Creek: On the North Carolina side of park near Bryson City, Deep Creek campground is home to its fair share of water features, from trickling streams to flowing waterfalls and a creek that welcomes anglers. The campground’s 92 sites are open seasonally for tents and RVs and include flush toilets and potable water. Year-round, visitors can enjoy mountain biking, fishing and waterfall chasing.

Glamping means enjoying nature in style

Nestled just nine miles from the Great Smoky Mountains National Park’s northern Sugarlands entrance, Under Canvas is ideal for luxury travelers, Afar's website says. Inside safari-style tents, you'll find bathrooms, king beds, West Elm furnishings and wood-burning stoves. Let the lodge’s on-staff concierge book adventures like zip-lining and whitewater rafting during the day, then finish out your night with complimentary campfire s’mores.

You have your choice of tent sites, yurts and actual cabins at Roamstead, as well as a vintage Airstream. Roamstead is nestled between the Cosby and Greenbrier entrances of the park and boasts a heated saltwater pool and spa-like bathhouse.

Little Arrow Outdoor Resort in Townsend also offers a range of accommodations that include glamping tents, tiny homes and Airstreams. Outdoor amenities include a dog park, playground and shared fire pits.

Smoky Hollow Outdoor Resort is a glampgound in Townsend that features Sioux-style tipis with plush king-sized beds, heating and air conditioning, as well as a Keurig, mini fridge and microwave. You can also try sleeping settler-style in their Conestoga covered wagons.

How about glamping in a geodesic dome? Check out GLAMP X Stay Minty, with eight unique domes outside Cosby. Each has full kitchens, dishwashers, large refrigerators, mini-split air conditioners, private bathrooms and cozy beds.

Liz Kellar is a Tennessee Connect reporter. Email liz.kellar@knoxnews.com.

