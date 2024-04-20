Overland Park Farmers’ Market returns in 2024 with several new vendors

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Overland Park Farmers’ Market opened for its 42nd season on Saturday morning.

This year’s market will showcase many returning vendors and goods. Shoppers can expect to see meats, produce, flowers, food, drinks, skin care products, honey, CBD and more.

According to a news release, the market has also introduced seven new vendors to its lineup, including:

Happy Hollow Farm: locally-grown produce

KC Buffalo: high-quality bison meat

Morningside Blooms: seasonal flowers, seeds, growing supplies, dried botanicals

Foodhaus: Venezuelan antipasti and preserves

Fox and Bull Baking Co.: pastries, cookies breads and breakfast items

Queen of Tarts: baked goods featuring a variety of sweet and savory tarts

Slow Rise: handcrafted sourdough doughnuts

The Overland Park Farmers’ Market will be open from 7:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Saturdays and run until September. The Wednesday markets will open on June 5 during the same hours as the Saturday markets.

