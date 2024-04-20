Overland Park Farmers’ Market returns in 2024 with several new vendors
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Overland Park Farmers’ Market opened for its 42nd season on Saturday morning.
This year’s market will showcase many returning vendors and goods. Shoppers can expect to see meats, produce, flowers, food, drinks, skin care products, honey, CBD and more.
Dozens of lakefront Ray County property owners facing likely eviction
According to a news release, the market has also introduced seven new vendors to its lineup, including:
Happy Hollow Farm: locally-grown produce
KC Buffalo: high-quality bison meat
Morningside Blooms: seasonal flowers, seeds, growing supplies, dried botanicals
Foodhaus: Venezuelan antipasti and preserves
Fox and Bull Baking Co.: pastries, cookies breads and breakfast items
Queen of Tarts: baked goods featuring a variety of sweet and savory tarts
Slow Rise: handcrafted sourdough doughnuts
Hundreds frustrated over potential release of disgraced KC pharmacist Robert Courtney
The Overland Park Farmers’ Market will be open from 7:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Saturdays and run until September. The Wednesday markets will open on June 5 during the same hours as the Saturday markets.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.