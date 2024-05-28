Overbrook farmer’s market opens for the season

OVERBROOK, KS (KSNT) – Memorial Day marks the start of the weekly farmer’s market at the Overbrook fairgrounds.

The market offers a variety of goods including fresh produce, baked goods, candies, soaps, and more.

Lori Gruver is the co-manager of the market. She says everything is made locally and encourages everyone in the area to check it out.

“All the produce is locally grown,” Gruver said. “That’s one of our big-ticket items, and everything here is made by the people selling it. Nothing commercial here. It’s all homemade, handmade stuff. That’s what makes us so special.”

The market runs from 4:00p.m. to 6:00p.m. every Monday through Oct. 7.

