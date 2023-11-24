Over-The-Counter Remedies for Travel Constipation

Fact checked by Nick Blackmer





No matter the reason for your travel, taking a trip can shake up your normal routine. Changes to your diet and exercise schedule can throw off your digestive system, potentially disrupting how often you poop. This common phenomenon is known as travel constipation or vacation constipation.

Other causes of constipation due to travel include lack of movement/exercise, not drinking enough liquids, travel-related stress, changes in the foods you eat, the timing of your meals, and lack of bathroom access, Babak Firoozi, MD, board-certified gastroenterologist at MemorialCare Orange Coast Medical Center in Fountain Valley, CA, told Verywell.

“Constipation during travel is pretty common, and it can happen to people who even don’t normally have constipation,” Firoozi said.

Luckily, there are many remedies and treatment options that can help manage constipation while you’re on the go and that can help prevent the condition from occurring in the first place.

If you experience constipation while traveling, here are a few over-the-counter (OTC) remedies that experts recommend, along with when to use them—so they don’t mess with your travel plans.

OTC Remedies for Constipation

There are many different OTC options when it comes to preventing and treating constipation. What you end up choosing should depend on how severe your constipation is.

Stool Softeners

Firoozi said a stool softener may be your best bet if:

You are having temporary or mild constipation

You have hard, dry stools that are difficult to pass

You want to prevent constipation in the first place

Stool softeners are a type of emollient laxative that add moisture to stools to make them softer and easier to pass.

“Stool softeners are best when people are not necessarily constipated in that they can’t go, it’s more that they’re straining or their stools tend to be hard,” said Firoozi. “If that’s the case, then the stool softener will work better. It’s not really a laxative; it just softens.”







Stool Softeners Examples

Colace (docusate sodium)

Correctol (bisacodyl)

Dulcolax (bisacodyl

DulcoEase

Phillips Stool Softener







“The simplest thing to start with is a stool softener,” Joseph Shami, MD, a board-certified physician in internal medicine and gastroenterology at Gastroenterology Associates of New Jersey, told Verywell via email. “But if a person feels particularly uncomfortable, a laxative is appropriate.”

Laxatives

According to Shami, laxatives may be a better choice if:

Your constipation is more severe

You are looking for faster relief

Stool softeners have not helped

Laxatives belong to a group of medications designed to alleviate constipation by softening stool and promoting more frequent bowel movements.







Laxative Examples

Milk of Magnesia (magnesium hydroxide)

MiraLAX (polyethylene glycol)

ClearLax (polyethylene glycol)

Citroma (magnesium citrate)

Senokot (senna glycoside)







How to Pick the Right Constipation Medication

Picking the appropriate OTC constipation remedy will depend on several factors, including how severe your symptoms are and your personal medical history, Shami said.

In general, he recommends starting with the mildest remedy—a stool softener—before trying a laxative.

If you know you need a laxative option, Firoozi advises starting with a medication like MiraLAX or Milk of Magnesia. These options are less likely to cause irritation and offer greater predictability regarding how and when they take effect, making it easier to establish a schedule for use.

It’s important to note that people who have some form of inflammatory bowel disease, such as ulcerative colitis or Crohn’s disease, as well as people on certain medications, should be extra mindful of which OTC constipation remedies they try, Shami said. They may cause a flare-up of the underlying condition or interact with medication.

Contact your healthcare provider for guidance if you are still uncertain of which OTC stool softener or laxative remedy to choose.







Natural Ways to Relieve Constipation

If you’re not ready to try medication or simply want to try a home remedy first, experts say three main things can ease constipation;

Hydration (drinking at least two liters of water a day)

Consuming foods like fruits and vegetables that are rich in fiber

Remaining active and exercising







How to Time Your Constipation Medication

Finding the right time to take an OTC constipation relief medication can be a bit tricky, particularly if your trip is long. But if you know from previous experience that you tend to get constipated when traveling, then consider taking a stool softener a day before leaving for your trip.

Firoozi added that once you’re backed up or if you’re confident it will happen, the most effective time to take an OTC constipation remedy is at night. When your body is at rest, the medication has a longer window to soften or stimulate bowel movement, which results in timely relief in the morning.

“By the time it gets through your body, it’s drawn fluid. As it goes through your system, it helps you to go,” Firoozi said.

If you tend to get constipated only occasionally, Shami said it’s wise to wait and see if you get constipated during your trip before you take anything. If it happens, a fast-acting mild laxative, like MiraLax or Dulcolax, may be your best bet.

Ultimately, deciding when to take OTC constipation medication is a personal choice, Firoozi said. There’s no harm in using it preventatively while traveling, nor is there any issue with using it solely when experiencing constipation.

“There’s definitely nothing wrong with taking it prophylactically, but that would be an individual decision,” Firoozi said. “If you traditionally always get constipated and it tends to impact your trip, then yes, preventive use will be the best thing.”







