Over 63,000 shoppers swear by these buttery-soft leggings that 'fit perfectly' — and they're just $15

You might not know the name Satina, but this under-the-radar label makes some of Amazon’s top-selling leggings. Made with polyester and spandex, they're soft, have the right amount of stretch and are easy to care for. Right now, you can get a pair for as low as $15, but you'll snag the most savings with the pocketed version, on sale for $19.

Why is it a good deal?

Compared to premium spandex from brands like Lululemon, for which you can pay upwards of $98, this pair is a major steal. Right now, the very same Satina High-Waisted Leggings with Pockets that have climbed their way to the top of the Amazon charts are only $19 for the option with pockets and $15 for the full-length leggings without them. You'll grab the best savings with the pocketed versions — up to 30% off in some colors.

Why do I need this?

Leggings have quickly become a wardrobe staple. Who can argue with the comfort of stretchy pants that move with you? These particular leggings are designed to fit everyone (they're available in "one size" and "one size plus"), so all you need to do is pick out a color from the 24 on offer. Grab them in classic black or in stylish colors like burgundy and mauve.

These luscious, opaque leggings are warm and soft — and available in a ton of colors for as little as $19 with pockets and $15 without. (Amazon)

What reviewers say

Made of a super-soft buttery fabric that's thick and opaque, Satina High-Waisted Leggings fit and flatter all sorts of body types, according to reviewers, and have over 63,000 perfect five-star ratings.

"I am so happy with my leggings," wrote one five-star reviewer. "As soon as I tried them on, I kept them on the whole day. Comfort was especially important to me, and a fabric to work out in and wear indoors and outdoors during hot days was a priority. These leggings have surpassed my expectations."

"Comfy and slimming," raved another fan. "I love the leggings with pockets. The fit is great, the fabric is very soft and, if laundered on gentle, will survive many washes."

"These are very comfortable and look great on, too. They will be perfect to wear with everything," shared another happy shopper.

“These leggings are the softest, most comfortable leggings I have ever bought, and I have dozens!" raved a five-star fan. "I have six full-length and four capris. ... The only con is [that the color] bleeds, so I hand-wash them by themselves before wearing them the first time, and then I mix them with my other dark clothes. ”

Looking for a cute and comfy sports bra to go with your new leggings? Nearly 40,000 shoppers swear by the Lemedy Padded Sports Bra:

"This tank top was exactly what I was looking for," wrote a rave reviewer. "It's great for lightweight workouts such as pilates, yoga, cycling, etc. Plus, the material and padding are thick enough to cover up what we don't want anyone else to see, if you know what I mean."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

