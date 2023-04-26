Over 19,000 happy campers are fans of these super-bright lanterns — just $7 a pop
Extreme weather is hitting us more and more these days. Whether your area gets tropical storms, tornados or rain storms (or all of the above), chances are you get the side effect of power outages occasionally. Having a good portable lantern or two around your home is a must since no one wants to get left in the dark. Amazon shoppers love one lantern in particular: the mega-popular Vont Camping Lantern, just $27 for four.
It's easy to see why it's a top-seller. Each lantern has 30 LED lights to brighten up the area around you. They're so bright, they can easily light up a room or tent. They're perfect for winter storms too, and a must for your emergency kit.
These lanterns are also compact, lightweight and collapsible, allowing you to quickly reduce the size of the light you put out. And, of course, being fully collapsible allows for easy toting and storage. (By the way, when fully collapsed, it's the size of a smartphone!)
The lantern is even waterproof, so it can survive temporarily being in rain and even getting submerged. It's also incredibly durable — it can withstand a 10-foot drop, so no worries about it slipping out of your butter fingers.
This lantern pack has an army of devoted fans who swear it'll light up just about any space. "We had major power outages when storms hit Northern California and there’s nothing like a power outage to make you realize how grossly unprepared you are for such things! Stores everywhere we’re sold out of lights and way over priced and gave off little light. These things are amazing! So bright they can light a whole room! We put them all over the house for next emergency and I’m going to be buying more to have stashed for camping trips!" said one homeowner.
Another weary storm watcher said, "My family and I have been using these little guys for years without any complaints! Living in south, you should always be prepared with bright, light weight flashlight in case of storms. It’s a huge plus that you can hang these too! A set of 4 can easily light up an entire room like an overhead light is on. They’re so compact and hide perfectly in each main room until needed. Definitely going to purchase another pack before the next hurricane season!"
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:
Storage and organization
Fab Totes Clothes Storage Containers, 6-Pack$15 $42Save $27 with coupon
Onlyeasy Foldable Underbed Bags$13 $17Save $4
Kalimdor Azeroth Pants Hangers, 2-pack$14 $25Save $11 with coupon
Auto
Mongoora Car Charger Adapter$6 $15Save $9 with coupon
Pulidiki Cleaning Gel for Car$7 $13Save $6
Fix-A-Flat Aerosol Emergency Flat Tire Repair and Inflator$9 $13Save $4
Hotor Car Trash Can With Lid and Storage Pockets$8 $25Save $17 with coupon
Vacuums
Whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner$120 $500Save $380 with coupon
Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner$100 $500Save $400
Zcwa Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo$165 $700Save $535 with coupon
Black+Decker 20V Max Handheld Vacuum$69 $177Save $108
Eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S Slim$200 $230Save $30
Wowgo Cordless Vacuum Cleaner$95 $130Save $35 with coupon
Kitchen
The Original Hotpop Microwave Popcorn Popper$13 $17Save $4
Seropy Roll-Up Dish-Drying Rack$9 $13Save $4
Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Pot Strainer$13 $30Save $17
Crockpot 7-Quart Oval Slow Cooker$40 $50Save $10
Kitchellence 3-Stage Knife Sharpener$16 $30Save $14
Royal Gourmet 24-Inch Charcoal Grill$150 $240Save $90
KitchenClouds Cushioned Anti Fatigue Mat$20 $36Save $16
Home
Roundfire Concrete Tabletop Fire Pit$40 $100Save $60
Cozsinoor Bed Pillows, 2-Pack$24 $100Save $76
Sealegend Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit$10 $17Save $7 with coupon
ColorCoral Universal Dust Cleaning Gel$7 $12Save $5
Vivere Double Cotton Hammock with Space Saving Steel Stand$70 $120Save $50