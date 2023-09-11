Over 15,000 pounds of sausage recalled for possibly containing bone fragments

Hillshire Farm has recalled thousands of pounds of smoked sausage over concerns that the product might contain “extraneous materials,” specifically bone fragments.

On Sept. 2, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced that Hillshire Farm, a St. Joseph, Missouri-based company, would be recalling about 15,876 pounds of blended meat and poultry smoked sausage products potentially contaminated with bone fragments produced on June 14, 2023.

The product that is subject to the recall is a 14-ounce cryovac package labeled “Hillshire Farm Smoked Sausage Made With Pork, Turkey, Beef,” shipped to retail stores in seven states: California, Maryland, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

Packages that could be affected have lot codes “in the form of an establishment number, line number and time of production in hours:minutes:seconds,” reading “EST. 756A 20 19:00:00 through 21:59:59 and EST. 756A 21 19:00:00 through 21:59:59.” These products will also have a use-by date of Nov. 11, 2023 printed on the front of the package.

Hillshire notified FSIS that it had gotten consumer complaints regarding bone fragments in the affected product, and the FSIS also received a consumer complaint regarding the issue.

To date, there has been one reported “oral injury” associated with consuming the affected products, and no illness or hospitalizations, according to FSIS, but anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Anyone who has purchased one of the recalled sausages is encouraged to either discard it or return it to the point of purchase for a refund. Any Hillshire Farms customers who have questions related to the recall can contact the company at 1-855-382-3101.

Additionally, Tyson Foods, Hillshire Brands’ parent company, said in a news release that consumers who have purchased the affected item should cut the UPC and date code from the packaging, discard the product and call or text 1-855-382-3101. This number can also be used for customers with questions about the recall.

Conagra recently recalled over 245,000 pounds of chicken strips

Hillshire’s is not the only major meat recall this month. On Sept. 2, the FSIS announced Conagra Brands, Inc. was recalling approximately 245,366 pounds of frozen chicken strips entree products — specifically 8.9-ounce “Banquet Chicken Strips Meal” — for possible contamination with pieces of plastic. These products were produced on June 20, July 11 and July 17 with best-if-used-by dates of “DEC 11 2024,” “JAN 01 2025,” or “JAN 07 2025,” lot numbers 5009317120, 5009319220 or 5009319820, and establishment number “EST. P-9” printed on the side of the carton.

As with the sausage recall, customers who purchased the recalled product are encouraged to discard it or return it to its place of purchase. Customers with questions about the recall can contact Conagra Brands Consumer Care at (800) 921-7404 or email consumer.care@conagra.com.

