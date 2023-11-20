"The Outlet Was Leaking": Home Inspectors Are Sharing Photos Of The Worst Things They've Discovered

1."Found this spout pointed directly at an exterior outlet."

2."There's so many bees in the wall that the outlet is leaking honey."

3."Shower much?"

4."This downstairs staircase does not actually let you get into the basement."

5."Bonus points for the guy who used single wooden board to 'repair' a massive crack in the ceiling."

6."Instead of fixing a leak, the previous owner of this home decided to just pile up some old T-shirts to soak up any water."

7."The previous owners were told there was insulation in the roof. Well, they're not wrong."

8."My brother is a home inspector. This find is definitely going in his report.

9."The power line to their house got cut short. So they fixed it with jumper cables."

10."It’s been a while since we audibly gasped during an assessment. This is fungus and the entire structure needs to be replaced."

11."Door to the basement that had been filling with moisture and mold for who knows how many decades."

12."Need some electrical work done? I know a guy."

13."This bathroom exhaust vent was covered by a single shingle. Not sure how much venting it'll actually do..."

14."Came across this today. Well, that's one way to die."

And finally...

15."Found out through home inspection that the toilet is plumbed with hot water. That'll make your sh*t boil, literally."